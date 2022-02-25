BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Azura Amphitheater announced Friday that major recording artists Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will be coming to the stage along with special guest Warren G in April 2022.

The massive concert will kick off the season for Azura Amphitheater.

Tickets will go on sale March 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.

“I can’t think of a better way to open our season,” Azura Amphitheater General Manager Jamie Whitehead said. “We are so excited for Kansas City fans to experience live these iconic hip-hop and rap artists who have contributed significantly to music history and continue to produce meaningful hits today.”

The concert will take place April 22, 2022 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

