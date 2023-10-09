Kansas City-area radio listeners may notice a few changes on their dial as Cumulus Media Inc. shuffles its station formats.

Cumulus announced Friday that its 107.3 FM station format would change from R&B and hip hop to adult contemporary hits.

The station will be called All The Hits 107.3 The Vibe/KMJK-FM, according to a release from Cumulus. The move is designed to replace the company’s station at 95.7 FM, which for 20 years was called All The Hits 95.7 The Vibe/KCHZ-FM.

A week earlier, Cumulus said it would change formats on 105.1 FM with the format formerly on 107.3 FM. “Power 105.1” will offer hip hop and R&B, Cumulus said in another release. Previously, 105.1 KCJK offered adult rock hits and called itself Jack FM.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.