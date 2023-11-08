KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sony Pictures on Wednesday released the teaser trailer and title for its upcoming “Ghostbusters” film.

The film titled “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” brings back Kansas City area native Paul Rudd along with original Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson.

The film is a direct sequel to Jason Reitman’s 2021 film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the fourth installment in the original film series, not connected with the 2016 film directed by Paul Feig. The new film will be directed by Gil Kenan.

The young casts from the previous film are also set to return including Mckenna Grace and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard.

New cast members for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” include Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani.

This will be the first film “Ghostbusters” film released following the death of original director and producer Ivan Reitman.

The film has been delayed due to the recent Hollywood actors, writers strikes but is set to be released in March 2024.

You can watch the full teaser trailer here.