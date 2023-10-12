KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ride if you dare. The KC Streetcar is sure to haunt riders all the way home on Friday.

Worlds of Fun’s Halloween HAUNT will take over downtown Kansas City on Friday.

Zombies, demented monkeys, vampires and maniacal creatures will join the riders of the KC Streetcar. The assortment of spooky characters will be on the Zambezi Zinger-themed KC Streetcar.

The characters will board the streetcar at 4 p.m. Friday and will take an hour-long ride along the KC streetcar route.

During their ride, Worlds of Fun will give away Halloween HAUNT tickets to people who dare to ride the spooky streetcar.

The KC Streetcar that Halloween HAUNT will take over is streetcar 803.