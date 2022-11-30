FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The end-of-year “Spotify Wrapped” was released on Wednesday and users have taken to social media to share their results for 2022.

“#SpotifyWrapped” was the No. 1 trend on Twitter with music and podcast lovers sharing their Wrapped cards, detailing their most-played artists, songs, podcasts, and more.

Top artists globally:

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weekend

BTS

Most viral artists globally:

Taylor Swift

The Weekend

Bad Bunny

BTS

Lana Del Rey

Top songs globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by Kid LAROI

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

“Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny

Top albums globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

“Harry’s House” by Harry Styles

“SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo

“=” by Ed Sheeran

“Planet Her” by Doja Cat

Top podcasts globally

“The Joe Rogan Experience”

“Call Her Daddy”

“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlin”

“CASO 63 (All Languages)”

“Crime Junkie”

