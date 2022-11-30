KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The end-of-year “Spotify Wrapped” was released on Wednesday and users have taken to social media to share their results for 2022.
“#SpotifyWrapped” was the No. 1 trend on Twitter with music and podcast lovers sharing their Wrapped cards, detailing their most-played artists, songs, podcasts, and more.
Top artists globally:
- Bad Bunny
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- The Weekend
- BTS
Most viral artists globally:
- Taylor Swift
- The Weekend
- Bad Bunny
- BTS
- Lana Del Rey
Top songs globally
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by Kid LAROI
- “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
- “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny
Top albums globally
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny
- “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles
- “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “=” by Ed Sheeran
- “Planet Her” by Doja Cat
Top podcasts globally
- “The Joe Rogan Experience”
- “Call Her Daddy”
- “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlin”
- “CASO 63 (All Languages)”
- “Crime Junkie”
