KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The end-of-year “Spotify Wrapped” was released on Wednesday and users have taken to social media to share their results for 2022.

“#SpotifyWrapped” was the No. 1 trend on Twitter with music and podcast lovers sharing their Wrapped cards, detailing their most-played artists, songs, podcasts, and more.

Top artists globally:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Taylor Swift
  • Drake
  • The Weekend
  • BTS

Most viral artists globally:

  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weekend
  • Bad Bunny
  • BTS
  • Lana Del Rey

Top songs globally

  • “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  • “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  • “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by Kid LAROI
  • “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
  • “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny

Top albums globally

  • “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny
  • “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles
  • “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo
  • “=” by Ed Sheeran
  • “Planet Her” by Doja Cat

Top podcasts globally

  • “The Joe Rogan Experience”
  • “Call Her Daddy”
  • “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlin”
  • “CASO 63 (All Languages)”
  • “Crime Junkie”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.