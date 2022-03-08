KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s no reason to wait until March 17 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The party is already underway, with even more events scheduled over the coming week.

Shenanigans Popup Bar

Shenanigans opened in Lee’s Summit Friday night. The bar is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 5-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to midnight and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. through March 31.

The popup is in the space next to Smoke Brewing Company.

Snake Saturday Events

The Snake Saturday Parade returns to North Kansas City this year on March 12.

The Charity Cook-Off is held the night before the parade. It raises funds for more than two dozen organizations with the winning group receiving $1,000.

The parade takes place on Saturday. Following two years of COVID-19 interruptions, the event returns to North Kansas City. Staging begins at 11 a.m.

There is also a festival near the parade route. It will be open before, during and after the parade. There is a carnival, petting zoo, shows and other activities.

A number of other communities are hosting parades this coming weekend.

Saturday, March 12

Brookside

The St. Patrick’s Warm-up Parade in Brookside returns in 2022. Thousands of people are expected to visit the Kansas City neighborhood to be a part of the celebration.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. near 65th Street and Wornall Road.

Lee’s Summit

Lee’s Summit’s Emerald Isle Parade features floats, Irish dancers, bagpipers and a lot of fun.

The day begins with the Gold Coin Hunt at 11:30 a.m. Little lads and lasses can hunt for a pot ‘o gold in Howard Station Park.

The parade beings at noon.

Stick around after the parade for a pub crawl through downtown Lee’ Summit.

Overland Park

Meet under Overland Park’s clock tower to celebrate the city’s first ever St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The fun begins at 10 a.m.

Zombie-Leprechaun Bar Crawl

Put a different twist on your St. Patrick’s Day fun with a Zombie-Leprechaun Bar Crawl at 3 Trails Brewing. Tickets are $20. Check-in is at the brewery at 111 N. Main in Independence. The Bar Crawl takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Martin City

Celebrate all things Martin City in south Kansas City.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Washington Street. It will proceed down 135th Street to Holmes Road.

FOX4’s John Holt is the 2022 Parade Emcee.

Shawnee St. Patrick’s Parade

The parade returned to Shawnee on Sunday, March 13.

Parade line-up begins at 11:30 a.m. at Johnson Drive and Monrovia. The parade will move down Johnson Drive starting at 1 p.m.

This year’s theme is “What’s Your Irish Super Power?”

Thursday, March 17

Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Linwood and Broadway in Kansas City’s midtown.

Check out the parade route and parking map.

You can also watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on FOX4.

