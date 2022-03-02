LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — You can feel the luck of the Irish at a new pop-up bar coming to downtown Lee’s Summit.

Shenanigans is a St. Patrick’s Day-themed pop-up bar that will open Friday, March 4 at the event space next to Smoke Brewing Company.

Smoke Brewing Company owner Josh Edwards said he came up with the idea because he hadn’t seen it done before.

“Never heard of one, never seen one, so you know, St. Patrick’s-themed bars in Chicago, New York, but we’ve never seen a pop-up,” Edwards said. “So it works out well, us being a brewery. Celtic Cross, our Irish red ale just came back on tap, so we’ll have one beer and seven tap cocktails here.”

Some of the on-tap cocktails include Edwards’ personal favorite, called the “Pot of Gold.”

“It’s an Old Fashioned, so a simple cocktail with Irish whiskey and then there’s luster dust in it. So the cocktail just sparkles. It looks like a pot of gold,” he said.

Seating is first come, first served. Shenanigans is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 5-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to midnight and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. through March 31.