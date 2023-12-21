KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the greatest villains in cinematic history is coming to the Kansas City galaxy.

Planet Comicon Kansas City announced Thursday a Star Wars legend will attend this year’s event. Celebrity guest Ian McDiarmid, best known for playing Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars saga, has joined the guest list.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Sith Lord himself, get autographs and take photos with the actor during his appearance in Kansas City.

Planet Comicon Kansas City’s 25th anniversary event is scheduled to take place March 8-10 at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City.

Due to McDiarmid’s historic performances and significant contribution to the Star Wars universe, his presence is a major highlight of the 25th anniversary celebration. Planet Comicon founder and CEO Chris Jackson said they are excited to host McDiarmid in Kansas City.

“His contribution to the Star Wars legacy has captivated generations of fans, and we’re ecstatic to offer attendees the chance to meet a true cinematic icon,” Jackson said.

A select few VIP packages, which include an autograph, professional photo, commemorative VIP lanyard and badge, and first dibs on McDiarmid’s Q&A panel, will be available to fans at Planet Comicon.

As of Dec. 21, these are the costs to meet the Sith Lord:

Autograph Price: $125 (8×10), $150 for all other items

Click here to see all pricing options for Planet Comicon Kansas City. May the force be with you while purchasing tickets!

