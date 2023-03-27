KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Think you have the most adorable pup in town? This is your chance to prove it!

Starlight is looking for a Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix to star with Elle Woods’ in the upcoming production of “Legally Blonde The Musical.”

The dog will be cast as Bruiser in the show when it takes the Starlight stage July 7-13.

Producers say the ideal dog must have a laid-back, relaxed disposition. The dog will be on stage each night of the show with bright lights, music, and an excited audience.

The dog also needs to be friendly with other dogs and people, be comfortable with being picked up, carried, and placed in a handbag.

Owners will also need to be available for all rehearsals and shows.

Interested owners need to shoot a short video of their dog’s best tricks and showing its personality. Simply post the video on social media using that tag @kcstarlight.

Video must be posted by April 9, 2023.

The successful pup will receive free tickets to the show to give to family and friends, a professional photoshoot, and will keep costumes from the show.

Additional information, including a rehearsal and performance schedule, can be found at kcstarlight.com.