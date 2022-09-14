KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre announced Wednesday the return of its Broadway series in 2023.

“I’m especially excited for next summer’s blockbuster Broadway season,” President and CEO of Starlight Rich Baker said. “These shows deliver a mix of classic stories, stories retold, and contemporary Broadway. We’re celebrating important moments in history through a musical lens.”

“It’s going to be an incredible summer featuring highlights of shared history in poignant and moving ways.”

The 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight includes:

“Tootsie” (May 19-21)

(May 19-21) “Jesus Christ Superstar” (June 20-25)

(June 20-25) “1776” (July 25-30)

(July 25-30) “Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles” (July 21-23)

– (July 21-23) “Jagged Little Pill” (Aug. 1-6)

(Aug. 1-6) “Come From Away” Aug. 29 – Sep. 3

One final Broadway show, which will be part of the five-show season package, will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets are on sale now and available online, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road in Kansas City.

Season ticket holders may add to their experience by purchasing a dining package in the Applause Club on-site at Starlight including a multi-course meal served buffet style. For more information on dining information, guests can visit the KC Starlight website.

