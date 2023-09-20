KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for a night under the stars. Starlight Theatre in Kansas City has released its 2024 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Next year’s Broadway series “explores the triumph of the underdog, the resilience of outsiders, and the beauty found in embracing our uniqueness,” Lindsey Rood-Clifford, president and

CEO of Starlight, said in a release.

The 2024 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight includes:

“The Cher Show” (May 28-June 2, 2024)

“STOMP” (June 14-16, 2024)

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” (July 9-14, 2024)

“Shrek – The Musical” (July 26-28, 2024)

“Come From Away” (Aug. 6-11, 2024)

“West Side Story” (Aug. 20-25, 2024)

“Peter Pan” (Sept. 17-22, 2024)

“STOMP” and “Shrek – The Musical” are both weekend specials that season ticket holders can add on in addition to the five-show season.

Season tickets are on sale now and available online, by calling 816-363-7827 or by visiting the Starlight ticket office. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.