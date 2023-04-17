KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX is heading to outer space for its next out-of-this-world reality show, and who better to host than the original starship captain: William Shatner. Coming this June, FOX is taking celebrities off the red carpet and putting them on the red planet in the competitive series “Stars on Mars.”

These household names will give up their daily luxuries for a chance to compete on “Mars” to be the last star standing. Their mission? They’ll suit up to colonize and conquer their new planet, picking off competitors one by one. All the while, they’ll have the iconic William Shatner delivering their tasks from Mission Control. FOX will launch the first episode on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. on FOX4.

“Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control,” reports Shatner. “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

Check out a special teaser trailer now: