Stars of ‘Impractical Jokers’ coming to Kansas City in December

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: (L-R) Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn James Murray of truTV’s Impractical Jokers and TBS’s Misery Index attend the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stars and creators of the popular comedy show “Impractical Jokers” are coming to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center this December.

The group, also known as “The Tenderloins” consists of Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray.

The comedians are know for doing wild, hilarious and often extremely awkward dares and sometimes painful stunts in public on “Impractical Jokers.”

The event is part of the group’s brand-new live comedy tour called “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour.” The tour was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour begins in November across 40 cities and will land in Kansas City on December 18, 2021.

Tickets are on sale now. For prices and seating information click here.