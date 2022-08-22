LAWRENCE, Kan. — It wouldn’t be the end of summer in Kansas if there weren’t beautiful sunflowers popping up in fields across the state.

And of course, that means dozens of your Facebook and Instagram friends posting their sunflower pictures, too.

Whether you want to take your own photos, pick sunflowers to take home or just spend a fun day with family and friends, there are plenty of farms to chose from. Some keep it simple with free field access while others offer kid-friendly activities, markets and horse riding.

Keep in mind, sunflowers typically only bloom for about two weeks. After a while, the seeds build up and make the flowers heavy, causing them to droop a bit. So when you find out your favorite field is ready, don’t waste too much time.

Here are six sunflower fields to visit in the Kansas City area:

Grinter Farms

Sunflowers have been growing at Grinter Farms for decades, and it’s become one of the most popular in the Kansas City area. Thousands of people visit this farm each year, so if you want to avoid the crowds, the owners recommend visiting on a weekday.

The sunflowers are still growing at Grinter Farms, as of mid-August. The owners said so far, they’re on schedule to bloom the first week of September. The fields look their best for about two weeks, so don’t delay your trip.

Grinter Farms, located at 24154 Stillwell Road in Lawrence, is free to visit, but they do accept donations. Find more information here.

KC Pumpkin Patch

Before the pumpkin picking begins this fall, KC Pumpkin Patch and KC Wine Co. are hosting their Sunflower Fest. Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28, are the sunflower festival’s final days of its 2022 season though.

Tickets include unlimited photo opportunities, yard games and kids activities, a ninja course and more. Plus guests can purchase food and wine, of course.

KC Pumpkin Patch is located at 13875 S. Gardner Road in Olathe. Tickets to the KC Sunflower Fest are $12 online presale or $20 at the door. Find hours and more information here.

Russell Sunflower Patch

Sunflowers don’t just bloom in Kansas. One Missouri farm is getting in on the fun, too.

The sunflowers are blooming at Russell Sunflower Patch, as of mid-August. But the owners warn they might only look good for another week, so don’t delay your trip.

Russell Sunflower Patch, located at 18220 Highway B in Richmond, is free to visit and is open from sunrise to sundown. Keep up with the sunflower progress daily on its Facebook page.

Berry Hill UPick Farm

You’ll find gorgeous sunflowers at Berry Hill plus much more summer fun.

They have two fields, and the owners said at the first field, sunflowers are starting to fill with seeds and lean forward. But at the second field, the flowers are starting to bloom.

Berry Hill, located at 5840 SE Croco Road in Berryton (just south of Topeka), doesn’t charge for entry, but donations are welcome. You can also pick sunflowers if you’d like, which cost $1 each. The farm also offers horse rides for $5.

They’re open sunrise to sunset. Follow Berry Hill on Facebook for sunflower progress.

Gieringers Family Orchard

Gieringers’ sunflowers are ready as of mid-August, according to the farm.

Guests can pick sunflowers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and during to-be-determined hours Friday through Sunday. The farm also has zinnias and peaches to pick, a farm market available, and other special treats.

Gieringers, located at 39345 W. 183rd St. in Edgerton, charges $3 per person for field access. Stay up-to-date through their Facebook page.

Lewis Farms

The sunflowers are growing at Lewis Farms, as of mid-August. The owners expect they’ll bloom in late September or early October.

Located at 18100 Edgerton Road in Edgerton, Lewis Farms allows guests to pick sunflower blooms for a small charge and typically sells pre-picked sunflowers as well. If you just want to take photos, the farm welcomes a donation.

Lewis Farms is also growing mums and pumpkins to sell for its fall season. Get updates on Facebook.

