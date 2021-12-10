‘Supply Chain Issues’ brings Jack White to Kansas City

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 18: Jack White performs during Brendan Benson and Friends at the Ryman Auditorium on December 18, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack White is ready to return to concerts in front of a packed audience.

He announced the dates of “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” with shows in North American, Europe, and the United Kingdom. It’s his first headline tour in four years.

White will be at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City Monday, Aug. 29. Tickets go on sale online Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Presales begin Monday, Dec. 13.

Fans will hear music from two new albums. “Fear of the Dawn” will drop April 8. “Entering Heaven Alive” will be available several weeks later on July 22.