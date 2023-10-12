LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Town Center 20 was ready to welcome Taylor Swift fans Thursday night.

“We weren’t planning on going just because it was basically a sellout,” Amanda Harrop said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “Then we just saw there were some openings this evening, and we were just like, ‘It’s meant to be. It’s meant to be.'”

Harrop and her daughter Layla have never seen Taylor Swift in person, so they could not pass up an opportunity to see her new movie “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

“Very,” Harrop’s daughter Layla Holton said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday when asked how excited she was to see the movie. “Because I love Taylor Swift.”

Swift’s movie is a concert film, compiled of several Swift shows at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. It’s another chance for fans to listen to her music with other Swifties. For ones who’ve never seen her before in person, a night like Thursday, may be extra special.

The movie was originally scheduled to premier across the country Friday, but on Wednesday, Swift announced that Thursday would be the day it would premier because of such high demand.

“She has so many fans,” Sarah Swoboda said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday, talking about Swift. “I mean, people were in the parking lot at every single concert she had, so her putting out this movie is just a way for her to be like, ‘I know that everybody couldn’t see the concert, so… here ya go.'”

“It couldn’t be accessible for everybody because there was a lot of especially younger kids,” Crystal Banks said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “The tickets got to be so expensive that they just weren’t able to see her, and that doesn’t mean they’re less of a fan because they didn’t do that, and so they totally deserve to see the concert.”

Banks has seen Swift in person before. Swoboda has not. Banks saw the movie Thursday night. She’s also seeing it Friday and Saturday.

“I might be a little bit of a Swiftie. Hahaha,” Banks continued.

“Like on a scale of one to ten, it would be a hundred,” Emma Gee said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday when asked how excited she was to see the movie.

Gee says she needs a Swift do over.

“I went to the tour, but I wasn’t really paying attention, and so I’m going to pay attention this time.”

“She was busy singing,” Gee’s mom Lynley said when asked why Emma wasn’t paying attention.

Emma could have sung Thursday night if she wanted to. Movie theaters are scrapping normal etiquette to allow fans to act like they’re actually at one of her concerts.