KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The popular Tacos and Tequila Festival is returning to Kansas City, Kansas, next summer, and organizers already have several acts lined up.

The 4th annual Tacos and Tequila Festival is set for June 1, 2024, at the Kansas City Monarchs’ Legends Field.

Festival organizers have not announced a headliner yet, but they did announce several other acts that guests can find at the show:

R&B singer and actress Ashanti

Rapper Chamillionaire

Rapper David Banner

Rapper Trick Daddy

Rapper Bubba Sparxxx

Kansas City DJ Ashton Martin

But it doesn’t stop there, organizers said. They’re coming back even bigger for the fourth year of the popular festival, including a new tequila tasting lounge and new shot bars.

There will also be lucha libre wrestling, a chihuahua beauty pageant, an exotic car showcase, a salsa/queso competition and more.

And of course, festival-goers can still enjoy plenty of tacos from Kansas City chefs and margaritas at the bar.

There are limited early bird tickets available now online. General admission tickets are $49, and VIP tickets are $129. But prices will go up as the festival approaches.