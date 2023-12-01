KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The popular Tacos and Tequila Festival is returning to Kansas City, Kansas, in 2024 and the headliner has recently been announced.

The organizers announced that T-Pain will be next summer’s headliner for the festival. T-Pain is best known for his songs “Up Down” and “Booty Wurk.”

T-Pain will join the following artists for next summer’s event:

R&B singer and actress Ashanti

Rapper Chamillionaire

Rapper David Banner

Rapper Trick Daddy

Rapper Bubba Sparxxx

Kansas City DJ Ashton Martin

The fourth annual Tacos and Tequila Festival will be held at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs, on June 1, 2024.

Organizers said they’re coming back bigger for the fourth year of the popular festival, including a new tequila-tasting lounge and new shot bars.

There will also be a chihuahua beauty pageant, an exotic car showcase, a salsa/queso competition, lucha libre wrestling and more.

Festival-goers can still enjoy plenty of tacos from Kansas City chefs and margaritas at the bar.

Tickets are now available online; you can find the tickets here. General admission tickets are $49, and VIP tickets are $129. But prices will go up as the festival approaches.