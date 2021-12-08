Tacos & Tequila Festival announces 2022 lineup, headliners coming soon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The second annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is coming back to Kansas City, Kansas in June 2022 and the star-studded lineup has been announced.

After a sell-out for the inaugural festival in 2021, the all-day event will have more than 50 different local chef inspired taco, 40 types of margaritas, and beer and tequila flights.

Guests will get to see Ginuwine, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo and Baby Bash and more to be announced soon on stage.

The festival says they will announced the 2022 headliners at a later date.

The full-day of tacos and tequila also includes Lucha Libre wrestling, exotic car showcase and a Chihuahua beauty pageant.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. December 8 and the festival will be held a Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas on June 4.

Guests must be 21 years old to enter the festival.