KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter what part of the Kansas City area you live in, it appears there’s a festival going on somewhere nearby this weekend.

Some of the biggest highlights include Festa Italiana at Zona Rosa, Old Shawnee Days in Johnson County, and the Tacos & Tequila Festival in Kansas City, Kansas.

Here are eight festivals this weekend offering something for everyone:

Clay County Bicentennial Celebration

Clay County is celebrating 200 years with a family-friendly afternoon in downtown Liberty. Local leaders will unveil the contents of a 1972 time capsule, and guests can build a time capsule, too.

There will be games, face painting, frozen treats, live music and more for the whole family to enjoy. Find more information online.

When: 2-5 p.m. June 4

Where: Downtown Square, Liberty

Cost: Free

Downtown Days

Enjoy free live music, carnival rides, a sports zone, festival food, craft beer and more in downtown Lee’s Summit. Find more information on entertainment and vendors online.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. June 3; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 4; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5

Where: Downtown Lee’s Summit

Cost: Free

Festa Italiana

Enjoy delicious Italian food and live entertainment all weekend long at Zona Rosa. Attendees can also enjoy an Italian motorsports show, Catholic mass on Sunday and local vendors.

The weekend event is also a fundraiser for UNICO KC, supporting the organization’s scholarship fund. Find more information on Festa Italiana’s website.

When: June 3-5

Where: Zona Rosa, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Meadowbrook Park Festival

The community can enjoy local food trucks and live music, plus shop with local artists and makers from Strawberry Swing at the Meadowbrook Park Festival.

The event is free to attend, but VIP tickets can be purchased for $125 each. VIP tickets include access to the clubhouse catered reception from 4-8 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. and reserved seating on the lawn in front of the music stage.

When: 3-9 p.m., June 3

Where: Meadowbrook Park, Prairie Village

Cost: Free

Old Shawnee Days

Old Shawnee Days is back for its 54th year. The weekend include a wide variety of entertainment, including local bands and artists, crafts and vendors, a carnival, parade and much more. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Find more information on oldshawneedays.org.

When: 5-10 p.m. June 2; 6-10 p.m. June 3; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 4; 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5

Where: Shawnee Town 1929, Shawnee

Cost: Admission, concerts and events are free; carnival rides vary in price.

Strang Hall Beer Fest

Strang Hall is bringing its beer festival back for a second year featuring breweries like KC Bier Co., Boulevard Brewing Co., Stockyards Brewing Co. and more.

Tickets include unlimited tastings from the breweries and unlimited select appetizers from the kitchens at Strang Hall, plus 20% off food and live music. If you’re the designated driver, snag a cheaper ticket that still includes endless appetizers, 20% off food and access to all the live entertainment.

When: 2-6 p.m. June 4

Where: Strang Hall, Overland Park

Cost: $15-60; buy tickets here.

Strawberry Festival

Head to the historical Vaile Mansion to grab something sweet this weekend. The Vaile Society will be selling strawberry treats, and dozens of craft and antique dealers will be set up around the mansion. Find more information online.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4

Where: Vaile Mansion, Independence

Cost: Free; mansion tours: $5, children; $10, adults

Tacos & Tequila Festival

The Tacos & Tequila Festival is back for its second year at Legends Field. The theme this year is “Throwback” with a music lineup that includes rapper T.I., Juvenile, Ginuwine, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, Baby Bash and DJ Ashton Martin.

The all-day event will have 100 different local chef-inspired tacos, 12 types of margaritas, beer and tequila flights and more. Tickets are limited. Buy them online here.

When: 2 p.m. June 4

Where: Legends Field, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: $99

