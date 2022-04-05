Wow. Just wow. Could be arguably the most entertaining WrestleMania we have seen in a long time.

WWE stole the show for the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 38. The event was held in Dallas for a two-night event in Jerry World, AT&T Stadium, which was filled with 70,000-plus fans on Saturday and Sunday.

However, night one of Mania lived up to the hype with some shocking moments, including the return of Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The great Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair blew the roof off AT&T Stadium and showed them that they belong on the biggest stage.

Belair went on to beat Lynch for the title as she remains undefeated in her career at WrestleMania. Belair beat Sasha Banks last year to win her first title.

Pairs of celebrities made their debuts at Mania including “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville, who defeated Sami Zayn in an incredibly entertaining match that was in the works since the Royal Rumble in January.

Also, former NFL punter and podcast host Pat McAfee started a feud with Austin Theory in March that led to a WrestleMania match, thanks to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

McAfee beat Theory but lost to McMahon a few minutes later when the after-match beating started on McAfee.

But help was on the way when Stone Cold Steve Austin deliver the best segments stunning Theory, McMahon, and McAfee.

The main event which was, of course, the most important match of the night, the winner-take-all bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, to unify both Universal Championship and WWE Championship.

Both performed an incredible match despite ending early due to injury. But, the story of Reigns remains the best in the company.

Here are the six biggest takeaways from WrestleMania weekend:

End of an era for Triple H

WWE Future Hall Of Famer and current executive Triple H kicked night two off of Wrestlemania and enjoyed every single moment as he walked down the entrance ramp to the ring.

With the fans chanting “Thank You, Hunter,” he welcomed the fans to WrestleMania. He then left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring as he walked off to hug his kids and family at ringside, possibly closing an amazing chapter in his career.

Real name Paul Levesque, announced in a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he was suffering a bad heart failure and had to step away from in-ring action.

Roman Reigns remains on top

Acknowledge the Tribal Chief!

It was built up as the “biggest Wrestlemania match of all time,” as both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar put on a show on the biggest stage of all despite the match ending quickly as it did.

Both superstars each delivered some tough blows back and forth and neither one of them was going down without a fight. However, Reigns delivered the last gasp to beat Lesnar with a spear.

Sure, the match ended quickly, but it was tough to watch how bad Reigns’ arm and Lesnar’s ribs were. As an assumption, the match ended due to Reigns’ injury which looked liked a tricep injury or his shoulder was out of place.

Stone Cold opened up a “can-of whoop-a**”

It has been 19 years since the last time Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled in the square circle.

Stone Cold appeared on “the KO Show” after Kevin Owns called him out on several occasions and talked bad about the state of Texas. But at WrestleMania, we saw the usual, the rattlesnake taking names and kicking … you know the rest.

But it wasn’t just for one night.

Stone Cold then returned for the final time on WrestleMania Sunday to confront Vince McMahon and Austin Theory. But, one thing about Steve, is to never trusts the snake as he delivers stunners to Theory, McMahon, and Pat McAfee to end the segment in front of his home state of Texas.

Cody Rhodes returns to the WWE

The American Nightmare has returned to the WWE after a six year hiatus.

The crowd went crazy when Rhodes’ music hit as he made a surprise return and walked down to the ring to face Seth Rollins, who was desperately looking for a WrestleMania moment.

But, in his match, Rhodes reminded people that he did not want to be forgotten despite being in All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes beat Rollins and the question is how fast will the WWE insert Rhodes into the title picture in upcoming months.

When you thought you had seen it all, but the match was still entertaining

“Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville continued his feud with Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match.

During the match, people would say they have seen it all or nearly seen it all.

The viewers saw special appearances from Wee Man, Party Boy, along with items that were used in the match such as a bowling ball, a Taser, a table full of mouse traps, and a gigantic mousetrap.

But with the help of his cast, Johnny Knoxville earned the victory over Zayn after trapping him in the gigantic mousetrap and pinning him down. The match was all over the place and awkward, but it was for sure entertaining.

Belair, Lynch tore the house down

Both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch put on a show on night one of the biggest event.

In the Raw Women’s Championship match, which showcased the two biggest names in the division, the crowd was in the match the whole time.

But Belair was the one who pulled off the victory over Lynch to win the title.

For Belair, this was the second year straight at Wrestlemania that Belair has taken the title as she is undefeated in her career atb the greatest stage of them all.