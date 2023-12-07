KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to Kansas City’s biggest live events of the year, it appears that Taylor Swift comes out on top.

StubHub’s new Year in Live Experiences report broke down the top live events globally — including in Kansas City.

Here are the top five for KC:

Taylor Swift Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (AFC Championship) Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

According to the report, based off StubHub sales data, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour accounted for nearly 70% of sales for Kansas City’s top five events of the year.

Her two shows at Arrowhead Stadium even outsold the top four Chiefs game combined — and outsold the Chiefs’ entire season if you exclude that Jan. 7 game vs the Chargers.

StubHub said Kansas City was the no. 2 city in the United States for out-of-town visitors to attend live events, behind only Las Vegas. The report says 87% of all event sales came from out-of-state buyers.

Globally, StubHub found Swift’s Eras Tour was the biggest of the year — and the biggest in the site’s history. She was the year’s most-searched artist on the site with 127% more views than the second act.

And with her Eras Tour continuing next year, StubHub expects Swift will be the top global live experience in 2024 again.

If you’ve been paying attention to pop culture, this is probably no surprise. On Wednesday, the popstar was also named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

But Swift wasn’t the only female artist dominating ticket sales this year. The report says Swift, Beyonce, Adele and P!nk, combined, more than tripled the sales of the entire top 10 artists of 2022.

And women’s sports saw a boost, too. The National Women’s Soccer League saw a 101% increase in league ticket sales from 2022 to 2023, according to StubHub. Likewise, the WNBA saw a 92% increase.