KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have officially been seen together.

A video captured the music superstar leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end.

The pair were seen walking together in a video where Swift briefly smiled at the camera and said “Hey, how’s it going?” Kelce shot a smile and a nod at the person recording the video.

During the game, Swift was seen in Travis Kelce’s suite sat next to Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. Donna and Taylor were seen chatting and laughing throughout the game.

The singer was cheering and clapping with excitement during the Chiefs matchup with the Chicago Bears. She even jumped up and raised her arms in celebration of Travis Kelce’s touchdown catch.

The popstar showed her Chiefs pride by wearing a red and white chiefs jacket, her signature red lipstick and red nails.

Her appearance comes days after Travis Kelce visited “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday where he was asked about the dating rumors going viral.

“I told her I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” Kelce said. “So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”