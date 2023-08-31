While Taylor Swift prepares to perform in front of more sold out stadiums across the United States and internationally, “The Eras Tour” is set to make a run in movie theatres, too.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” concert film will debut on movie screens Friday, October 13, with showings at AMC Theatres, Regal Theatres and Cinemark.

Tickets cost $19.89 + tax for adults and $13.13 + tax for children and seniors.

AMC says in a news release that it upgraded its website in anticipation of high demand, so anticipate at least some wait if you’re looking to purchase tickets. This will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and other large formats, though the prices may vary for branded premium screens.

AMC says that Stubs A-List members won’t be able to use their memberships to reserve tickets and it will restrict how rewards can be used toward online ticket purchases. The movie theatre also won’t accept refunds to discourage resale on secondary-ticket sites.

The total run time of the show is 2 hours and 45 minutes. AMC locations available in the area include: AMC Ward Parkway 14 in Kansas City, AMC Barrywoods 24 in Kansas City, AMC Town Center 20 in Leawood, AMC Independence Commons 20, AMC Legends 14 in Kansas City, Kansas, AMC Dine-In Prairiefire 17 in Overland Park, and AMC Dine-In Studio 28 in Olathe.

Cinemark has a location in Merriam and the closest Regal theatres to Kansas City are in St. Joseph, Missouri and Lawrence, Kansas. Cinemark also says that passes aren’t accepted, there isn’t information from Regal immediately available.