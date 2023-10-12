KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s about to be a busy weekend in Kansas City for Taylor Swift fans.

Taylor Swift’s new concert film “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” hits theaters Friday, and Union Station is going above and beyond to celebrate.

On Thursday, Alpha-Lit KC will install an “ERA’S TOUR” light-up photo opportunity in the Grand Hall of Union Station. On Friday, a neon-lit “Lover” floral backdrop will be put up outside of the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre.

On Friday at Union Station, a Taylor Swift Bar by Brancato’s will sell drinks you can take into the movie. All drinks are Taylor Swift-themed. Some of the drinks are the Cruel Summer, Last Kiss, Lavender Haze Margarita, and even more.

On Friday, “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” will begin showing at the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre. The film will run at 6:30 and 11 p.m. on Friday. From Oct. 14 to Nov. 5, the movie will play at Union Station. The show times are 12:30, 5 and 9:30 p.m.

There will be other showings of the concert film around the area. Here is a list of some of the places you can catch the film:

Cinemark in Merriam

in Merriam AMC on Ward Pkwy, Barrywoods and Legends 14

on Ward Pkwy, Barrywoods and Legends 14 B&B at Northland 14, Shawnee 18, and Liberty 12