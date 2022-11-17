Only in their wildest dreams will Taylor Swift fans be able to snag early tickets to her U.S. summer stadium tour — but they could shell out more than $20,000 for premium seats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hundreds of thousands of Swifties hoping to get tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday in a two-day presale event though Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. came up empty-handed because of high demand and website malfunctions.

Then Ticketmaster canceled Friday’s public ticket sale for Swift’s upcoming tour, including two stops at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Swift’s The Eras Tour is set to come to Kansas City on on July 7 and 8.

However, fans can opt to get tickets through the resale market. As of Wednesday night, ticket reseller StubHub listed the most expensive tickets at Arrowhead on July 8 for $20,521. For that price, you can get a second-row floor seat, which is one of the closet spots to the stage.

Other field-level seats at Arrowhead started at about $1,600. A lower level seat for July 7 in section 128 cost a minimum of $920. Upper level seats in section 334 cost a minimum of $546.