KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s matching jacket is now available to purchase, but it will cost you a pretty penny.

Kelce also sported the jacket when he arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day. Then Swift wore the Chiefs varsity jacket at Arrowhead Stadium on the Chiefs’ New Year’s Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The varsity jacket is now listed for $850 on designer Jeff Hamilton’s website.

Hamilton’s career skyrocketed in the early 1990s as he held licensing deals with every major professional sports league.

The most famous are the NBA Championship jackets that Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls teammates wore during their six-title run. Hamilton now continues to make jackets for multiple different sports teams.

The Swift-Kelce lookalike jacket features a premium wool body, lambskin leather sleeves, rib knit collar and waist, an interior satin lining and embroidered chenille details.