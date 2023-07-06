RIVERSIDE, Mo. — FOX4 first told you about Riverside, Missouri, artist Jeff Parson back in 2018 when he decided to trade in his Christmas decorations for Kansas City Chiefs decorations.

Now, Parson is going all in with Taylor Swift in his front yard ahead of her two shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He calls it “the kingdom of Swiftonia.”

Kansas City-area artist Jeff Parson transforms his yard into “Swiftonia” ahead of Taylor Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo provided by Jeff Parson)

The artwork is hard to miss if you drive down Gateway Avenue in Riverside that welcomes all Swifties to Kansas City.

Parson posted on FOX4’s “Tell Me Something Good” post Thursday morning jokingly saying “Taylor Swift is a young up and coming artist playing a small show this weekend for a few of her fans. I believe it’s important to support struggling musicians.”

According to his website, Parson considers himself an artist, animator, cosplayer, costume designer and international super villain.

View other artwork and yard art from Parson on his website.

This is the first time Swift has performed in Kansas City since September 2018.