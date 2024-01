KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tech N9ne is joining the Kansas City Symphony for a show at the Midland Theatre this year.

The KC Symphony announced a collaborative concert with the Kansas City rapper set for May 4.

They are preparing for “a night of music unlike any other,” according to a post on social media.

Tickets to see the “Red Kingdom” artist and KC’s orchestra go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. They will be available for purchase on the KC Symphony website.