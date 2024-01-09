KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actor and comedian Brett Goldstein is kicking off the second leg of his “The Best Night of Your Life” tour, and now that includes a stop in Kansas City.

The “Ted Lasso” star added new shows to his stand-up tour on Tuesday.

He’ll take the stage at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City on April 20.

Tickets for the new show are up for grabs via presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday and then available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Find tickets on ticketmaster.com or on brettgoldsteintour.com.

Goldstein is a co-executive producer, writer and star on the hit TV show “Ted Lasso,” which also stars Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis. Playing the lovable character Roy Kent, he won back-to-back Emmy Awards.