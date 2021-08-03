The Beach Boys and John Stamos to perform at Missouri State Fair

Actor John Stamos, right, performs with Mike Love and the Beach Boys during the opening night of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Miami Tuesday, July 10, 2007, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Beach Boys and John Stamos will perform together at the Missouri State Fair.

The show will happen at the Grandstand on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for the grandstand and $40 for the track. Click here for tickets.

Stamos and members of The Beach Boys appeared in an episode of “Full House” together in 1988. The episode aired in the show’s second season and was entitled “Beach Boy Bingo.” Stamos and The Beach Boys have been collaborating for over 30 years.

FULL HOUSE – “Beach Boy Bingo” – Airdate: November 18, 1988. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)CAST WITH MEMBERS OF THE BEACH BOYS (L-R: AL JARDINE;CARL WILSON;MIKE LOVE;BRIAN WILSON;BRUCE JOHNSTON;DAVE COULIER;JOHN STAMOS;MARY-KATE/ASHLEY OLSEN;BOB SAGET;CANDACE CAMERON;JODIE SWEETIN)

The Missouri State Fair runs from August 12-22.

Below is the full Grandstand concert and event line-up:

THURSDAY, AUG. 12 – TRACE ADKINS WITH COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY , 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track

, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track FRIDAY, AUG. 13 – RUSSELL DICKERSON WITH CASSADEE POPE , 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand/$20 premium grandstand and $25 regular track/$30 premium track

, 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand/$20 premium grandstand and $25 regular track/$30 premium track SATURDAY, AUG. 14 – BOYZ II MEN WITH KAZUAL , 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand/$25 premium grandstand and $35 regular track/$40 premium track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand/$25 premium grandstand and $35 regular track/$40 premium track SUNDAY, AUG. 15 – MISSOURI STATE FAIR SHOOT OUT TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under MONDAY, AUG. 16 – LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under TUESDAY, AUG. 17 – TYLER FARR & TENILLE TOWNES , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 – THE BEACH BOYS WITH SPECIAL GUEST JOHN STAMOS , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track THURSDAY, AUG. 19 – RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE WITH LEROY VAN DYKE , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$25 track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$25 track FRIDAY, AUG. 20 – COLTER WALL WITH CHARLEY CROCKETT & TIM MONTANA , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track SATURDAY, AUG. 21 – HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WITH WALKER MONTGOMERY , 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $45 regular track/$55 premium track

, 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $45 regular track/$55 premium track SUNDAY, AUG. 22 – WINGED SPRINT CARS, POWRi NON WINGED SPRINT CARS & LATE MODELS, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under