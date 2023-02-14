KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 13-time Grammy awarding winning country group The Chicks, formerly the Dixie Chicks, is making a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer as part of their world tour.

The Chicks on Tuesday announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. The 37-date mega tour makes a stop at T-Mobile Center on Aug. 29.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper will be joining the tour for nine select dates, including at T-Mobile Center.

The group released their fifth studio album “Gaslighter” in July 2020. The 12-track record featured the single “March, March,” a tribute to protests for equality and social issues.

Their last album, “Taking the Long Way,” won a Grammy for album of the year.

Tickets for The Chicks World Tour in Kansas City go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at T-MobileCenter.com.