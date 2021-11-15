THE DANGEROUS TOUR: Morgan Wallen coming to T-Mobile Center in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Morgan Wallen is making a stop at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri in April as part of “The Dangerous Tour.”
Wallen announced his tour Monday morning with tickets for the April 30, 2022, Kansas City show going on sale on Friday, November 19.
Along with his announcement, Wallen took to Twitter to say that all his fans are welcome to his shows, possibly in reference to some venues requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.
The Dangerous Tour will also make a stop in Wichita on August 25, 2022 and St. Louis, Missouri on August 27, 2022. Larry Fleet will open up for Wallen in Kansas City.
Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video was released of the musician using a racial slur.
He apologized in a YouTube video uploaded to his official channel.
“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I’m facing.”