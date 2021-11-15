THE DANGEROUS TOUR: Morgan Wallen coming to T-Mobile Center in April

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 10: Morgan Wallen and Keith Urban perform at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on February 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Morgan Wallen is making a stop at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri in April as part of “The Dangerous Tour.”

Here we come.



Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code



*On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021

Wallen announced his tour Monday morning with tickets for the April 30, 2022, Kansas City show going on sale on Friday, November 19.

Along with his announcement, Wallen took to Twitter to say that all his fans are welcome to his shows, possibly in reference to some venues requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.

PSA: Everyone is welcome to attend my shows — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) October 29, 2021

The Dangerous Tour will also make a stop in Wichita on August 25, 2022 and St. Louis, Missouri on August 27, 2022. Larry Fleet will open up for Wallen in Kansas City.

Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video was released of the musician using a racial slur.

He apologized in a YouTube video uploaded to his official channel.

“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I’m facing.”