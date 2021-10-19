The Weeknd cancels ‘After Hours’ tour, including Kansas City show, as he plans bigger stadium tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Weeknd has canceled his “After Hours” Tour this winter, including a stop in Kansas City, and is instead planning a bigger tour for this summer.

The Weeknd was set to perform at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on Feb. 19, but the pop singer said he’s calling off the tour due to the arenas’ constraints and the demand for more shows.

Now he’s planning “something bigger and special” — the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, The Weeknd said on his website.

Dates and locations haven’t been announced for this new tour, so it’s not clear if Kansas City will get another show next year.

Current tickets will be refunded automatically, and all those ticket holders will get priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale, the Weeknd said.