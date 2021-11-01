Kansas City’s Westport Saloon venue closing at end of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another local music venue is closing its doors.

The Westport Saloon won’t reopen in 2022, according to a letter the owner shared on Facebook.

“Unfortunately The Westport Saloon will not be returning in 2022,” owner Travis Fields wrote on Facebook. “We have two months of shows remaining and several chances to catch one last show at The Westport Saloon. We hope to have the opportunity to serve you and enjoy a performance together again before the end of the year.”

The letter also thanks the artists and fans who’ve spent time at the establishment.

“To the thousands of fans who have stood stage side, purchased merch from our touring and local acts, tipped the artists, and Saloon’d themselves….we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To the thousands of performers who have poured their hearts out on stage, supported other artists, and Saloon’d themselves, you have our undying love and gratitude.”

Music venues have struggled to stay open during the pandemic.

In October, The Riot Room, also in Westport, closed after 13 years in business.