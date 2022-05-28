KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Theatre in the Park is returning for its 53rd season with five musicals this summer in Shawnee Mission Park.

First, the outdoor season opens with the Broadway musical “Something Rotten” with seven performances from Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 11.

Theatre in the Park’s full summer lineup includes:

Disney’s “Descendants” — June 17-25

— June 17-25 “School of Rock” — July 1-9

— July 1-9 “Zombie Prom” — July 15-23

— July 15-23 “The SpongeBob Musical” — July 29-Aug. 6

Curtain time for all outdoor productions is 8:30 p.m.; the box office opens at 7 p.m. and seating opens at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the summer season are on sale now. Theater in the Park outdoor ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10), and children 3 and under are free (ticket required for entrance).

“It’s so exciting for us to do five shows this summer that we’ve never done before,” Producing Artistic Director of Theatre in the Park Tim Blair said in a news release.

“We’ve got something for everyone; from the crazy adult show ‘Something Rotten’ to ‘Disney’s Descendants’ for everyone who loves a good Disney villain, ‘School of Rock’ based on the Jack Black movie, ‘Zombie Prom’ who doesn’t love a good singing and dancing zombie and wrapping up the season, ‘The Spongebob Musical’ takes us to Bikini Bottom for a wacky underwater world of silliness,” Blair said.

Reserved seats and parking are also available.

