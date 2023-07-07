KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is taking over Kansas City this weekend as she performs two sold-out shows at Arrowhead Stadium.
Even beyond the concerts, Kansas City business are holding Swiftie pop-up bars, photo opportunities, laser light shows and more.
But if you didn’t snag tickets or are simply not interested, there’s still plenty going on from festivals and musicals to outdoor movies and free concerts.
Here are a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, July 7-9, worth checking out.
First Fridays
It’s the first Friday of the month, which means food trucks, art vendors and shopping in two of Kansas City’s popular districts. First Friday in the Crossroads features art galleries, vendors at the Art Alley and plenty of food trucks.
Over in the West Bottoms, the fun lasts all weekend long with a “Boom in the Bottoms” theme. There will be live music, more food trucks and plenty of decor and antique shops open.
- When: Hours vary, Friday-Sunday (Crossroads only Friday)
- Where: Crossroads and West Bottoms, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Olathe Live!
Dust off your lawn chairs. The outdoor concert series Olathe Live! continues this weekend at Stagecoach Park. Each show is free. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. This week’s show is Beatles cover band “Liverpool” with Mikey Needleman and Touch-A-Truck.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday
- Where: Stagecoach Park, Olathe
- Cost: Free
50 Nights of Fire
New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.
- When: Daily
- Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City
- Cost: Included in park admission
Art Garden KC
This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
WeekEnder
Every Friday in July, kick off your weekend on the right foot with Crown Center’s WeekEnder series. The fun starts with a local band and food trucks at the Crown Center Square. Then enjoy a free movie. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. This week’s movie is “Top Gun: Maverick” with The Vincents playing before.
- When: 6 p.m. Friday
- Where: Crown Center Square, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Legally Blonde the Musical
Elle Woods takes over Starlight Theatre starting this weekend. The KC theater says, “Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances — this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!”
- When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City
- Cost: Buy tickets online
’50s Prom Murder Mystery Dinner
This isn’t your typical “whodunnit.” Belvoir Winery says get ready for “a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget.” And of course, make sure to dress your best since this is, of course, a 1950s prom.
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Belvoir Winery and Inn, Liberty
- Cost: Buy tickets here
Summer of Sharks
In July and August, you can come “face-to-fin” with the sharks at Sea Life Kansas City. Guests will be able to test their skills to see if they can identify all the shark species, participate in shark-themed activities and more.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends
- Where: Sea Life, Kansas City
- Cost: Included with admission
Fortopia
Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included in admission
Backyard Movies
Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “Airheads.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.
- When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City
- Cost: Free, reserve tickets online
Kansas City Museum
A faulty sensor caused the Kansas City Museum to shut down for six months. An HVAC malfunction caused water to spill from the attic down through all four floors. But now everything is fixed, and the museum is back open.
- When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays
- Where: Kansas City Museum, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Dreamgirls
It’s opening weekend for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.
- When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays
- Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park
- Cost: Buy tickets online