KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is taking over Kansas City this weekend as she performs two sold-out shows at Arrowhead Stadium.

Even beyond the concerts, Kansas City business are holding Swiftie pop-up bars, photo opportunities, laser light shows and more.

But if you didn’t snag tickets or are simply not interested, there’s still plenty going on from festivals and musicals to outdoor movies and free concerts.

Here are a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, July 7-9, worth checking out.

First Fridays

It’s the first Friday of the month, which means food trucks, art vendors and shopping in two of Kansas City’s popular districts. First Friday in the Crossroads features art galleries, vendors at the Art Alley and plenty of food trucks.

Over in the West Bottoms, the fun lasts all weekend long with a “Boom in the Bottoms” theme. There will be live music, more food trucks and plenty of decor and antique shops open.

When: Hours vary, Friday-Sunday (Crossroads only Friday)

Where: Crossroads and West Bottoms, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Olathe Live!

Dust off your lawn chairs. The outdoor concert series Olathe Live! continues this weekend at Stagecoach Park. Each show is free. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. This week’s show is Beatles cover band “Liverpool” with Mikey Needleman and Touch-A-Truck.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Stagecoach Park, Olathe

Cost: Free

50 Nights of Fire

New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.

When: Daily

Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City

Cost: Included in park admission

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

WeekEnder

Every Friday in July, kick off your weekend on the right foot with Crown Center’s WeekEnder series. The fun starts with a local band and food trucks at the Crown Center Square. Then enjoy a free movie. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. This week’s movie is “Top Gun: Maverick” with The Vincents playing before.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Crown Center Square, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Legally Blonde the Musical

Elle Woods takes over Starlight Theatre starting this weekend. The KC theater says, “Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances — this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!”

When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City

Cost: Buy tickets online

’50s Prom Murder Mystery Dinner

This isn’t your typical “whodunnit.” Belvoir Winery says get ready for “a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget.” And of course, make sure to dress your best since this is, of course, a 1950s prom.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Belvoir Winery and Inn, Liberty

Cost: Buy tickets here

Summer of Sharks

In July and August, you can come “face-to-fin” with the sharks at Sea Life Kansas City. Guests will be able to test their skills to see if they can identify all the shark species, participate in shark-themed activities and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends

Where: Sea Life, Kansas City

Cost: Included with admission

Fortopia

Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included in admission

Backyard Movies

Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “Airheads.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.

When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City

Cost: Free, reserve tickets online

Kansas City Museum

A faulty sensor caused the Kansas City Museum to shut down for six months. An HVAC malfunction caused water to spill from the attic down through all four floors. But now everything is fixed, and the museum is back open.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

Where: Kansas City Museum, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Dreamgirls

It’s opening weekend for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.

When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays

Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park

Cost: Buy tickets online