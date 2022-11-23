KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving weekend brings plenty of time to spend with family, and Kansas City has plenty of opportunities to find something fun to do.
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there’s always something going on in the metro.
Here are just a few of the big events scheduled this weekend in the Kansas City area:
Holiday Reflections
For the third year in a row, Union Station in Kansas City is going above and beyond in decorating its Grand Hall for the holidays. Guests will find a lot of new pieces to this year’s Holiday Reflections exhibit.
- When: Now through Jan. 1
- Where: Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City
- Cost: $7+, buy tickets online
Christmas in the Park
The 35th annual Christmas in the Park kicked off this week, bringing the drive-thru display back to Jackson County. Christmas in the Park features 1 million lights and 200 animated displays. Organizers said new this year, they’ve added a 125-foot “Candy Land” display.
- When: 5:30-11 p.m., now through Dec. 31
- Where: Starts at Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex and winds through Longview Campground, 3901 SW Longview Park Drive, Lee’s Summit
- Cost: Free admission with voluntary exit donation benefiting charity
World Cup watch party
Kansas City is proving it’s a soccer capital yet again with special watch parties for USA and Mexico games at Kansas City Live! at Power & Light.
Doors open 2 hours before kickoff. Entry is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a spot. Here are this weekend’s watch parties:
USA vs England
- When: 1 p.m. Nov. 25
- Where: KC Live, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City
- Cost: Free, reserve your spot online
Mexico vs Argentina
- When: 1 p.m. Nov. 26
- Where: KC Live, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City
- Cost: Free, reserve your spot online
Plaza Lighting Ceremony
One of Kansas City’s favorite traditions returns on Thanksgiving night to usher in the holiday season. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will flip the switch at the 2022 Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony.
- When: Pre-show at 5 p.m., ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 24
- Where: Country Club Plaza
- Cost: Free
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to the Music Hall, ready to dazzle guests this holiday season. The production includes takes holiday magic and adds aerial circus acts, jugglers, and breath-catching acrobatics.
- When: Nov. 25-27
- Where: Music Hall, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City,
- Cost: $31+, buy tickets online
Chiefs vs Rams
The Chiefs will host the reigning Super Bowl champions this weekend when Aaron Donald and the Rams come to Kansas City. If you can’t make it to Arrowhead Stadium, you can catch this game on FOX4.
- When: 3:25 p.m. Nov. 27
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City
- Cost: Find tickets online
Wheel of Fortune Live
Do you love playing along with contestants on “Wheel of Fortune”? This holiday weekend, you could play the game yourself. The show is going on its first-ever live tour and stopping in Kansas City. Fans will have a chance to spin a replica “Wheel of Fortune” wheel, solve puzzles and win prizes.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25
- Where: Kauffman Center, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City
- Cost: Find tickets online
Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
One of Kansas City’s biggest holiday traditions returns to Crown Center on Friday. The city’s 100-foot-tall tree made the trek from Oregon and is now all wrapped in lights. Mayor Quinton Lucas and KC-native Morgan Cooper, a writer and producer known for the show Bel-Air, will flip the switch.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25; on display through Jan. 2
- Where: Crown Center Square
- Cost: Free
Luminary Walk
Soak in the Christmas lights at the Overland Park Arboretum. Take a stroll along the lit pathways in the gardens and wooded areas while enjoying the trees, buildings and bridges that are covered in lights.
- When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 25- 26, other December dates
- Where: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St.
- Cost: Ticket information here
Kodak Black
“Super Gremlin” rapper Kodak Black is bringing his show to Kansas City with friends Nardo Wick, GlorRilla and more.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25
- Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City
- Cost: $69+, find tickets online
Downtown Lawrence Holiday Lighting
Mayor Courtney Shipley and Hank Booth will count down and flip the switch on downtown Lawrence’s holiday lights. After that, families can find Santa to share Christmas wish lists and letters, and there will be a performance from the Cantemos Youth Chorale.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25
- Where: Downtown Lawrence
- Cost: Free
For King + Country
Get in the holiday spirit this weekend. Christian pop duo For King + Country will bring its “A Drummer Boy Christmas” tour to Kansas City.
- When: 7 p.m., Nov. 26
- Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City
- Cost: $25+, find tickets here
Belton Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Belton’s mayor will flip the switch on the city’s Christmas tree and lights, plus guests will find Santa Claus and reindeer, a holiday parade, free food and more. This event is a fundraiser for the Belton Welfare Association’s Operation Santa. Guests are encouraged to donate canned goods, and monetary donations accepted.
- When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26
- Where: Belton Main Street
- Cost: Free
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.