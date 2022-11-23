KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving weekend brings plenty of time to spend with family, and Kansas City has plenty of opportunities to find something fun to do.

From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there’s always something going on in the metro.

Here are just a few of the big events scheduled this weekend in the Kansas City area:

Holiday Reflections

For the third year in a row, Union Station in Kansas City is going above and beyond in decorating its Grand Hall for the holidays. Guests will find a lot of new pieces to this year’s Holiday Reflections exhibit.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City

Cost: $7+, buy tickets online

Christmas in the Park

The 35th annual Christmas in the Park kicked off this week, bringing the drive-thru display back to Jackson County. Christmas in the Park features 1 million lights and 200 animated displays. Organizers said new this year, they’ve added a 125-foot “Candy Land” display.

When: 5:30-11 p.m., now through Dec. 31

Where: Starts at Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex and winds through Longview Campground, 3901 SW Longview Park Drive, Lee’s Summit

Cost: Free admission with voluntary exit donation benefiting charity

World Cup watch party

Kansas City is proving it’s a soccer capital yet again with special watch parties for USA and Mexico games at Kansas City Live! at Power & Light.

Doors open 2 hours before kickoff. Entry is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a spot. Here are this weekend’s watch parties:

USA vs England

When: 1 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: KC Live, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: Free, reserve your spot online

Mexico vs Argentina

When: 1 p.m. Nov. 26

Where: KC Live, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: Free, reserve your spot online

Plaza Lighting Ceremony

One of Kansas City’s favorite traditions returns on Thanksgiving night to usher in the holiday season. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will flip the switch at the 2022 Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

When: Pre-show at 5 p.m., ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Country Club Plaza

Cost: Free

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to the Music Hall, ready to dazzle guests this holiday season. The production includes takes holiday magic and adds aerial circus acts, jugglers, and breath-catching acrobatics.

When: Nov. 25-27

Where: Music Hall, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City,

Cost: $31+, buy tickets online

Chiefs vs Rams

The Chiefs will host the reigning Super Bowl champions this weekend when Aaron Donald and the Rams come to Kansas City. If you can’t make it to Arrowhead Stadium, you can catch this game on FOX4.

When: 3:25 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City

Cost: Find tickets online

Wheel of Fortune Live

Do you love playing along with contestants on “Wheel of Fortune”? This holiday weekend, you could play the game yourself. The show is going on its first-ever live tour and stopping in Kansas City. Fans will have a chance to spin a replica “Wheel of Fortune” wheel, solve puzzles and win prizes.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: Kauffman Center, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: Find tickets online

Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

One of Kansas City’s biggest holiday traditions returns to Crown Center on Friday. The city’s 100-foot-tall tree made the trek from Oregon and is now all wrapped in lights. Mayor Quinton Lucas and KC-native Morgan Cooper, a writer and producer known for the show Bel-Air, will flip the switch.

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25; on display through Jan. 2

Where: Crown Center Square

Cost: Free

Luminary Walk

Soak in the Christmas lights at the Overland Park Arboretum. Take a stroll along the lit pathways in the gardens and wooded areas while enjoying the trees, buildings and bridges that are covered in lights.

When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 25- 26, other December dates

Where: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St.

Cost: Ticket information here

Kodak Black

“Super Gremlin” rapper Kodak Black is bringing his show to Kansas City with friends Nardo Wick, GlorRilla and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: $69+, find tickets online

Downtown Lawrence Holiday Lighting

Mayor Courtney Shipley and Hank Booth will count down and flip the switch on downtown Lawrence’s holiday lights. After that, families can find Santa to share Christmas wish lists and letters, and there will be a performance from the Cantemos Youth Chorale.

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: Downtown Lawrence

Cost: Free

For King + Country

Get in the holiday spirit this weekend. Christian pop duo For King + Country will bring its “A Drummer Boy Christmas” tour to Kansas City.

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 26

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: $25+, find tickets here

Belton Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Belton’s mayor will flip the switch on the city’s Christmas tree and lights, plus guests will find Santa Claus and reindeer, a holiday parade, free food and more. This event is a fundraiser for the Belton Welfare Association’s Operation Santa. Guests are encouraged to donate canned goods, and monetary donations accepted.

When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26

Where: Belton Main Street

Cost: Free

