KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area.

Festivals, sporting events and concerts will keep you busy, and if you’re looking for a unique event to explore, Kansas City has plenty of those, too.

Here are nine events going on this weekend — Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 — that are worth checking out.

Kendrick Lamar

After a four-year hiatus, rapper Kendrick Lamar is back and just released his fifth album. Now he’s taking the stage at the T-Mobile Center for his “The Big Steppers Tour.” Find tickets online here.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: $59-179

KC’s Great Balloon Glow

Hot air balloons will fill the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Guests can find live music and food trucks — and even go on a tethered balloon ride — starting at 5 p.m. Then the balloons fire up at 8:30 p.m. for an hour of magnificent glowing. Find more event information here.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: National WWI Memorial Grounds, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Parkville Days

Head to downtown Parkville for one of the city’s most popular events. Enjoy live music by the Missouri River, ride the Ferris wheel and other rides at the carnival, and browse through arts & crafts, retail, food and other booths on Main Street. Don’t miss the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route starts at 63rd Street and 9 Highway and ends in downtown Parkville. Find more details here.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Aug. 21.

Where: Downtown/English Landing Park, 8701 McAfee St., Parkville

Cost: Free

Chiefs Preseason

Football is back in Kansas City! The Chiefs host the Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium in the team’s first home preseason game. Kansas City is undefeated against Washington at home. Find tickets online here.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 kickoff

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City

Cost: Varies by seat

KC Sunflower Fest

It wouldn’t be summer in Kansas if there weren’t beautiful sunflowers. KC Pumpkin Patch and KC Wine Co. are teaming up to welcome guests to the sunflower fields with multiple weekends of family fun. Tickets include unlimited photo opportunities, yard games and kids activities, a ninja course and more. Plus guests can purchase food and wine, of course. Find more information here.

When: 12-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21; future dates

Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe

Cost: $12 online presale; $20 at the door

“Sister Act”

Enjoy a show under the night sky at Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre. Based on the hit 1992 film, “Sister Act” was nominated for five Tony Awards. Gates open at 7 p.m. if you want to grab a bite to eat before this feel-good musical comedy starts. Find more information online.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19-Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City

Cost: $16-98

Current + Sporting

It’s going to be a busy weekend at Children’s Mercy Park! First, the Kansas City Current host Angel City FC on Friday night. They hope to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games. Get tickets here. Then Sporting KC aim to stay in the playoff hunt when the Portland Timbers come to town. Find tickets here.

When: Current at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; Sporting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, 1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Varies by seat

India Fest

This cultural event will allow guests to experience the tastes, sounds, and sights of India, plus live music, dance, food and entertainment. The theme for this year is “Hope: Shaping Community Future.” Find more information online.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park

Cost: Free

Rooftop movie night

Enjoy a movie night on the rooftop terrace of Kansas City’s Central Library. This year for the the Off the Wall Film Series, it’s a “Cage Match.” The public gets to vote between two Nicholas Cage movies. Friday night’s showing is “Con Air.” Doors open at 8 p.m. Bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as seating or blankets. RSVP online and find more information here.

When: Approximately 8:45 p.m.

Where: KC Central Library, 14 W. 10th St., Kansas City

Cost: Free

