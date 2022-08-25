KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are only a few weeks of summer left, so it’s time to get out of the house and soak it in.

With family fun, downtown concerts and more on the calendar, there’s something for everyone this weekend in the Kansas City area.

Plus Sporting KC, the Current and the Royals are all aiming for wins, and one city is celebrating a big birthday.

Here are 10 events going on this weekend — Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 — that are worth checking out.

Alan Jackson

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is coming to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for his “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour. It’s the first time he’s been on the road since announcing a health diagnosis last year. Find tickets online here.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City

Cost: $31-200+

Family Fun Day

This Northland family-friendly event is back in person once again. Local organizations will have fun activities, classes, performances and resources. Plus there will be free health checks and vaccinations. Families can check out the food trucks, face painting and win prizes, too.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Macken Park, 1002 Clark Ferguson Drive, North Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Belton’s 150th Birthday Celebration

Belton celebrates its 150th birthday on Saturday, and the city has five days of community fun planned. Events start Wednesday, and the carnival opens Thursday night. The birthday bash also includes a 5K, parade, festival and plenty of live music — including Belton native Tate Stevens. Find the full schedule here.

When: Aug. 24-28, times vary

Where: Exact location varies by event, Belton, Missouri

Cost: Varies by event

KC Sunflower Fest

It wouldn’t be summer in Kansas if there weren’t beautiful sunflowers. KC Pumpkin Patch and KC Wine Co. are teaming up to welcome guests to the sunflower fields. Tickets include unlimited photo opportunities, yard games and kids activities, a ninja course and more. Plus guests can purchase food and wine, of course. Find more information here.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug 26; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe

Cost: $12 online presale; $20 at the door

Sporting and Current

It’s another busy weekend at Children’s Mercy Park. After a big win last week, Sporting KC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Find tickets here. Then on Sunday, the Kansas City Current look to extend their unbeaten streak. Last week the Current broke their attendance record; will they do it again? Find tickets here.

When: Sporting KC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; Current at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, 1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Varies by seat

MAYA Exhibit

Union Station’s newest exhibit just opened last weekend, bringing hundreds of priceless Mayan artifacts to Kansas City. Many of these items have never left Guatemala. If you can’t make it this weekend, the exhibit continues through the end of the year. Find tickets and more information here.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Where: Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: $14, Union Station members; $15, children; $20, adults

Royals vs Padres

The Kansas City Royals kick off a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Catch fireworks after the game Friday. Then after Saturday night’s game, the Royals are hosting a ’90s throwback concert featuring Vanilla Ice and more. Fans can even watch the show from the field with a special pass. On Sunday, it’s Family Funday, and kids can run the bases for free after the game. Get tickets here.

When: 7:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26; 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28

Where: Kauffman Stadium, 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Varies by seat

GIFT’s Black Business Market

Kansas City nonprofit GIFT is hosting Black-owned businesses from across the metro for a pop-up shop this weekend. Meet some of Kansas City’s entrepreneurs and tap into their resources and retail. Find more information here.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: GIFT, 5008 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Movie Night at the Farmstead

Grab the family for a free movie night at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. They’re showing the movie “Luca” starting at dusk on the big outdoor movie screen. But families are encouraged to come as early as 5 p.m. for sweet treats, cornhole, a coloring mural and more. Find more details here.

When: 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park, Kansas

Cost: Free

Sip and Shop

Dozens of local vendors — from clothing and jewelry to home décor and more — will gather for an afternoon of shopping and giveaways in Platte City. This small business show will be held at the new event space at the Jowler Creek winery.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: The Vineyard at J. Creek, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City, Missouri

Cost: Free admission

