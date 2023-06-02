KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter what part of the Kansas City area you live in, it appears there’s a festival, family-friendly activity or sporting event going on this weekend.

Some of the highlights include the 2023 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, downtown festivals in Shawnee and Lee’s Summit, First Fridays and more.

Here are over 15 events worth checking out this weekend, June 2-4 in the Kansas City area:

Festa Italiana

Enjoy delicious Italian food and live entertainment all weekend long at Zona Rosa. Attendees can also enjoy an Italian motorsports show, a cannoli eating contest, Catholic mass on Sunday and local vendors. See the full schedule here.

When: 5-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Zona Rosa, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Dozens of stars — including Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, rocker Chris Daughtry and comedian Al Yankovic — are joining hosts David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle for the 14th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.

The weekend includes the Big Slick softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. Anyone with a ticket to the Royals game can watch the celebrity softball game before the pros take the field.

The Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Tickets start at $75 and are still on sale.

When: 5 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kauffman Stadium and T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Cost: Prices vary; find tickets for either event here

Juneteenth Cultural Parade

While the official holiday of Juneteenth isn’t until later this month, the local group JuneteenthKC is starting the celebration early with its Cultural Parade. Over 100 groups will march into the heart of the historic 18th and Vine District to celebrate the official end of slavery in the United States.

When: Noon Saturday

Where: From Grove Park, down 18th Street to Vine Street

Cost: Free

Cameron Hot Air Affair

Head north to the small town of Cameron, Missouri, for the city’s hot air balloon festival. There will be balloon flights and a balloon glow on both nights, and during the day Saturday, visitors can enjoy a flea market, inflatables, food trucks, live music and more.

When: 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Cameron Municipal Airport

Cost: $5-15, find more ticket information here

Old Shawnee Days

Old Shawnee Days is back for its 55th year! The weekend include a variety of live entertainment, featuring local bands and artists, crafts and vendors, a carnival and more. The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Find more information on oldshawneedays.org.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Shawnee Town 1929, Shawnee

Cost: Free

Hospital Hill Run

It’s the 50th anniversary of this longtime Kansas City road race. The Hospital Hill Run takes participants through the Crossroads, Crown Center and more. There are 5K, 10K and half marathon options, or take your run “virtual” and complete it personally. Find road closures, parking and more.

When: 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: Grand Boulevard and Pershing Road, Kansas City

Cost: $55-120; register online here

Country Club Plaza Centennial Celebration

A Kansas City gem is celebrating a century of community and entertainment. The Country Club Plaza will celebrate 100 years this Saturday with live music, photo booths, caricature artists and specials at Plaza businesses.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Plaza Central behind The Classic Cup, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Lee’s Summit Downtown Days

Enjoy free live music, carnival rides, a sports zone, festival food, craft beer and more in downtown Lee’s Summit. Find more information on entertainment and vendors online.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Lee’s Summit

Cost: Free

Jazzoo

The Kansas City Zoo is ready for the wildest fundraiser in town — Jazzoo! The annual 21-and-over event features unlimited food, drinks and entertainment. Proceeds support a great cause: taking care of the zoo’s animals.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Kansas City Zoo

Cost: $250; buy tickets online

KC Royals vs Colorado Rockies

Two teams at the bottom of their divisions will face off this weekend at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals are coming off a split series with the Cardinals followed by two days off. The Rockies are hoping to end their seven-game road skid.

When: 7:10 p.m. Friday; 3:10 p.m. Saturday; 1:10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

Cost: Ticket prices vary; buy online

Vaile Mansion Strawberry Festival

Head to the historical Vaile Mansion to grab something sweet this weekend. The Vaile Society will be selling strawberry treats, and dozens of craft and antique dealers will be set up around the mansion. Find more details here.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaile Mansion, Independence

Cost: Free admission; mansion tours: $5, children and $10, adults

KC Current vs NC Courage

The Current host the Courage on Saturday for the last matchup in the teams’ regular season series. Their first game resulted in a 1-0 win for North Carolina, but this time, Kansas City will have Brazilian superstar and former Courage player Debinha in the lineup.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK

Cost: Ticket prices vary; buy tickets online

Meadowbrook Park Festival

The community can enjoy local food trucks and live music, plus shop with local artists and makers at the Meadowbrook Park Festival. Mr. Stinky Feet and Funky Mama will perform for the kids then headliner Velvet Jackson will perform afterward.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday

Where: Meadowbrook Park, Prairie Village

Cost: Free

KC Jurassic Farm

Over 20 life-sized dinosaurs — including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex — are taking over Olathe’s popular KC Pumpkin Patch. There will be photo opportunities, a dino walk and dozens of activities. KC Jurassic Farm opens this weekend and will only run for four weekends this summer.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, Olathe

Cost: $23+, buy tickets online

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Arms and Armor

Keep your kids learning and creating even on summer break. The Nelson-Atkins Museum has free weekend fun for families, and this month you can create your own paper armor and learn more about the meaning behind Medieval designs and with museum volunteers. Find more details here.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Nelson-Atkins Museum, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Disney’s Aladdin

This Disney favorite turned Broadway musical is taking the stage at Kansas City’s Music Hall. This is the show’s last few days of performances, and tickets are still available.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Music Hall, Kansas City

Cost: Ticket prices vary; buy tickets online

First Fridays Weekend in the West Bottoms

Brides, grab your tribe and head to the West Bottoms this weekend. This weekend’s First Fridays theme is Wedding Bells in the Bottoms. Shops will be open, and there will be live music and food trucks for everyone. Adding to the fun, don’t miss the wine walk at participating shops, outdoor bar, free tastings, photo stations and wedding displays.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: West Bottoms, Kansas City

Cost: Free