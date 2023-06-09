KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is in full swing here in Kansas City, which means there are plenty of festivals, concerts and family-friendly events on the calendar.

From KC’s annual Pride festival to Christmas conventions (yes, in June) to rooftop movie showings, there are plenty of ways to spend your weekend.

Here are over a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, June 9-11, worth checking out.

Kansas City PrideFest

To celebrate Pride Month, Kansas City’s PrideFest is taking over Theis Park this weekend. There will be local and national entertainment, vendors, food trucks and family activities. Don’t miss the parade on Saturday morning going down Broadway Boulevard. Find more details here.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Theis Park, Kansas City

Cost: $5, kids 12 and under are free

Luke Combs concert

Country music superstar Luke Combs is bringing his world tour to Kansas City, and he’s taking the stage at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time. He’ll be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

When: 5:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Cost: Find tickets online

Christmas Con

Christmas, at least the made-for-TV movie version, is coming to Overland Park this weekend. Christmas Con will provide fans of Hallmark Channel holiday movies a chance to get up close with the stars.

Among the celebrities scheduled to be at the event are Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Cameron Mathison, Taylor Cole and Melissa Joan Hart.

When: 2-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Overland Park Convention Center

Cost: Buy tickets online

Louis Tomlinson concert

British singer and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is coming to Kansas City on the North American leg of his “Faith in the Future” tour. Enjoy an evening under the stars at Starlight Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City

Cost: Buy tickets online

KC Jurassic Farm

Over 20 life-sized dinosaurs — including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex — are taking over Olathe’s popular KC Pumpkin Patch. There will be photo opportunities, a dino walk and dozens of activities. KC Jurassic Farm will only run for three more weekends this summer.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, Olathe

Cost: $23+, buy tickets online

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Made for KC BBQ Championship

Local barbecue teams will compete to see their menu featured at the new KCI Airport terminal. There will be live music, barbecue and drinks for sale, and judging starts Saturday afternoon.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Worth Harley Davidson, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Weezer concert

Weezer is bringing its Indie Rock Roadtrip to Bonner Springs on June 11. Modest Mouse and Momma will be along for the ride.

When: 7p.m. Sunday

Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs

Cost: $35+, buy tickets online

Off the Wall Film Festival

The Kansas City Public Library’s annual Off the Wall summer film series returns this year with a fresh lineup of free movies on the rooftop of the central branch. The theme this year is “Feline Throughline,” and all the films will feature cats in non-starring but adorable roles.

This weekend’s film is “Josie and the Pussycats” on Friday night. Make sure you RSVP here.

When: Friday 8 p.m. doors open, 8:45 p.m. movie starts

Where: Central Branch, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Greek Festival

The St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church in Overland Park is hosting its 60th annual Greek Festival. Enjoy authentic Greek food and multiple performances Friday night and Saturday. Find more details here.

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church, Overland Park

Cost: Free

Arts in the Park

This annual art festival showcases Midwest artists and also has live entertainment, a children’s area, local food and beer/wine.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Macken Park, North Kansas City

Cost: Free

World Oceans Weekend at KC Zoo

Swim over to the Kansas City Zoo for World Oceans Weekend. Kids can learn about different types of water — from tap to ocean — at activity tables and chalk draw a favorite ocean animal.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Kansas City Zoo

Cost: Included with zoo admission

Sporting KC vs Austin FC

Sporting Kansas City hosts Austin FC on Saturday night, hoping to continue their three-match home winning streak. Both teams had tough starts to their 2023 seasons, but there’s still half of the schedule left to play. Tickets for this weekend’s game are available fee-free on SeatGeek.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Buy tickets online

Fortopia

Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included in admission