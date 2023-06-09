KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is in full swing here in Kansas City, which means there are plenty of festivals, concerts and family-friendly events on the calendar.
From KC’s annual Pride festival to Christmas conventions (yes, in June) to rooftop movie showings, there are plenty of ways to spend your weekend.
Here are over a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, June 9-11, worth checking out.
Kansas City PrideFest
To celebrate Pride Month, Kansas City’s PrideFest is taking over Theis Park this weekend. There will be local and national entertainment, vendors, food trucks and family activities. Don’t miss the parade on Saturday morning going down Broadway Boulevard. Find more details here.
- When: 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Theis Park, Kansas City
- Cost: $5, kids 12 and under are free
Luke Combs concert
Country music superstar Luke Combs is bringing his world tour to Kansas City, and he’s taking the stage at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time. He’ll be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.
- When: 5:45 p.m. Saturday
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- Cost: Find tickets online
Christmas Con
Christmas, at least the made-for-TV movie version, is coming to Overland Park this weekend. Christmas Con will provide fans of Hallmark Channel holiday movies a chance to get up close with the stars.
Among the celebrities scheduled to be at the event are Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Cameron Mathison, Taylor Cole and Melissa Joan Hart.
- When: 2-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Overland Park Convention Center
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Louis Tomlinson concert
British singer and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is coming to Kansas City on the North American leg of his “Faith in the Future” tour. Enjoy an evening under the stars at Starlight Theatre.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City
- Cost: Buy tickets online
KC Jurassic Farm
Over 20 life-sized dinosaurs — including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex — are taking over Olathe’s popular KC Pumpkin Patch. There will be photo opportunities, a dino walk and dozens of activities. KC Jurassic Farm will only run for three more weekends this summer.
- When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, Olathe
- Cost: $23+, buy tickets online
Art Garden KC
This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Made for KC BBQ Championship
Local barbecue teams will compete to see their menu featured at the new KCI Airport terminal. There will be live music, barbecue and drinks for sale, and judging starts Saturday afternoon.
- When: 5-8 p.m. Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Worth Harley Davidson, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Weezer concert
Weezer is bringing its Indie Rock Roadtrip to Bonner Springs on June 11. Modest Mouse and Momma will be along for the ride.
- When: 7p.m. Sunday
- Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs
- Cost: $35+, buy tickets online
Off the Wall Film Festival
The Kansas City Public Library’s annual Off the Wall summer film series returns this year with a fresh lineup of free movies on the rooftop of the central branch. The theme this year is “Feline Throughline,” and all the films will feature cats in non-starring but adorable roles.
This weekend’s film is “Josie and the Pussycats” on Friday night. Make sure you RSVP here.
- When: Friday 8 p.m. doors open, 8:45 p.m. movie starts
- Where: Central Branch, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Greek Festival
The St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church in Overland Park is hosting its 60th annual Greek Festival. Enjoy authentic Greek food and multiple performances Friday night and Saturday. Find more details here.
- When: 4-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
- Where: St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Church, Overland Park
- Cost: Free
Arts in the Park
This annual art festival showcases Midwest artists and also has live entertainment, a children’s area, local food and beer/wine.
- When: 5-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Macken Park, North Kansas City
- Cost: Free
World Oceans Weekend at KC Zoo
Swim over to the Kansas City Zoo for World Oceans Weekend. Kids can learn about different types of water — from tap to ocean — at activity tables and chalk draw a favorite ocean animal.
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Where: Kansas City Zoo
- Cost: Included with zoo admission
Sporting KC vs Austin FC
Sporting Kansas City hosts Austin FC on Saturday night, hoping to continue their three-match home winning streak. Both teams had tough starts to their 2023 seasons, but there’s still half of the schedule left to play. Tickets for this weekend’s game are available fee-free on SeatGeek.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Fortopia
Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included in admission