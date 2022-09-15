KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spooky season begins to make a presence in the Kansas City metro this weekend, but there are also all kinds of family-friendly options available, too.

Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.

Art and Soul Festival

It’s all about art and soul in the 18th and Vine District this weekend. Join thousands of people to celebrate music, art and history.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: 18th & Vine District

Cost: Free

BeetleBar Pop-up

It’s show time! Get ready for a dose of Beetlejuice at this new pop-up in the Iron District.

Explore the Maitland home, enter the afterlife and enjoy a variety of vignettes from the mad mind of Tim Burton!

When: 4-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1599 Iron St., North Kansas City

Cost: Reservations recommended

Butterfly Festival

Grab a net and hunt for butterflies, or help tag Monarch butterflies as a local group sends them on their journey to Mexico!

It’s the 17th annual Lawson Roberts Butterfly Festival, sponsored by the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: 4051 West Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

Fiesta on the Square

Things heat up Saturday evening in Gladstone with the Fiesta on the Square. Enjoy Latino food and live music.

When: 5-9 p.m., Saturday

Where: Linden Square, 602 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone

Cost: Free

Great Pumpkin Festival

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang invite families to the Great Pumpkin Fest at Worlds of Fun.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through Oct. 30

Where: Worlds of Fun

Cost: Admission included with daily ticket or season pass

Halloween Haunt

Worlds of Fun gets downright terrifying after the sun goes down this weekend. Worlds of Fun said Halloween Haunt is not recommended for children under the age of 13.

Halloween Haunt from 2019

Re-entry will not be permitted after 6 p.m. on Haunt evenings. Visitors are not allowed to wear costumes during the event.

When: 6 p.m. to close on select nights through Oct. 29

Where: Worlds of Fun

Cost: Admission included with daily ticket or season pass

Hocus Pocus Pop-up Bar

This pop-up bar in KCK will put a spell on you.

Sanderson Sisters & Spirits is ready to cast its spell on you and serve up all kinds of potions related to the popular Halloween movie. The experience is open to all ages Tuesday through Thursday, and adults only Friday and Saturday.

When: Tuesday through Saturday, now through October

Where: 4601 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Price of snacks and beverages Reservations recommended



Immersive King Tut

Step inside the world of ancient Egypt and Pharaoh Tutankhamun. The latest immersive experience opens Sept. 16.

It’s been 100 years since King Tut’s tomb was discovered, now see it in an all new way.

When: Timed entry beginning Sept. 16

Where: Zona Rosa’s Lighthouse Artspace

Cost: Tickets start at $40 for adults; $20 for children

Sporting and Current

It’s another busy weekend at Children’s Mercy Park. First on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City takes on Minnesota United FC. Find tickets here. Then on Sunday, KC Current hope to restart their unbeaten streak after a disappointing loss this week. They play the Portland Thorns. Find tickets here.

When: Sporting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Current at 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park

Cost: Varies by seat

KC Current (courtesy of Imagn)

Edwardsville AutumnFest

The city of Edwardsville is hosting its annual fall festival. Enjoy live music, a craft fair, mouse races, pro wrestling and much more. Find the full schedule here.

When: Various times, Friday and Saturday

Where: 696 S. 3rd St., Edwardsville

Cost: Free

Fall Festival at the Fun Farm

Go on a fall adventure at this 300-acre farm in Kearney. The Fun Farm has over 30 attractions like pumpkin-picking, a corn maze, a hayride, corn pit and plenty of photo opportunities. Buy tickets in advance to save.

When: Various times, Saturday through end of October

Where: 650 N. Jefferson St., Kearney

Cost: Weekday admission, $16 online/$20 gate; weekend admission, $21 online, $26 gate

Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair continues this weekend in Hutchinson. Enjoy a carnival, nightly concerts, fair food, and the winners of statewide competitions.

When: Various times through Sept. 18

Where: Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, Kansas

Cost: $4 for children and $7 for adults; concert tickets are extra

KC Renaissance Festival

Step back into time at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival. This is the 45th season to celebrate the medieval event. Each weekend has a different theme including Shamrocks and Shenanigans, and Heroes and Villains.

Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16

Where: Near Azura Amphitheater, 633 N 130th St., Bonner Springs

Cost: Adults $25, children $16 at the gate

