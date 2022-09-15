KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spooky season begins to make a presence in the Kansas City metro this weekend, but there are also all kinds of family-friendly options available, too.
Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.
Art and Soul Festival
It’s all about art and soul in the 18th and Vine District this weekend. Join thousands of people to celebrate music, art and history.
- When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday
- Where: 18th & Vine District
- Cost: Free
BeetleBar Pop-up
It’s show time! Get ready for a dose of Beetlejuice at this new pop-up in the Iron District.
Explore the Maitland home, enter the afterlife and enjoy a variety of vignettes from the mad mind of Tim Burton!
- When: 4-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday
- Where: 1599 Iron St., North Kansas City
- Cost: Reservations recommended
Butterfly Festival
Grab a net and hunt for butterflies, or help tag Monarch butterflies as a local group sends them on their journey to Mexico!
It’s the 17th annual Lawson Roberts Butterfly Festival, sponsored by the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library.
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Where: 4051 West Drive, Kansas City, Kansas
- Cost: Free
Fiesta on the Square
Things heat up Saturday evening in Gladstone with the Fiesta on the Square. Enjoy Latino food and live music.
- When: 5-9 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Linden Square, 602 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone
- Cost: Free
Great Pumpkin Festival
Snoopy and the Peanuts gang invite families to the Great Pumpkin Fest at Worlds of Fun.
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through Oct. 30
- Where: Worlds of Fun
- Cost: Admission included with daily ticket or season pass
Halloween Haunt
Worlds of Fun gets downright terrifying after the sun goes down this weekend. Worlds of Fun said Halloween Haunt is not recommended for children under the age of 13.
Re-entry will not be permitted after 6 p.m. on Haunt evenings. Visitors are not allowed to wear costumes during the event.
- When: 6 p.m. to close on select nights through Oct. 29
- Where: Worlds of Fun
- Cost: Admission included with daily ticket or season pass
Hocus Pocus Pop-up Bar
This pop-up bar in KCK will put a spell on you.
Sanderson Sisters & Spirits is ready to cast its spell on you and serve up all kinds of potions related to the popular Halloween movie. The experience is open to all ages Tuesday through Thursday, and adults only Friday and Saturday.
- When: Tuesday through Saturday, now through October
- Where: 4601 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kansas
- Cost: Price of snacks and beverages
Immersive King Tut
Step inside the world of ancient Egypt and Pharaoh Tutankhamun. The latest immersive experience opens Sept. 16.
It’s been 100 years since King Tut’s tomb was discovered, now see it in an all new way.
- When: Timed entry beginning Sept. 16
- Where: Zona Rosa’s Lighthouse Artspace
- Cost: Tickets start at $40 for adults; $20 for children
Sporting and Current
It’s another busy weekend at Children’s Mercy Park. First on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City takes on Minnesota United FC. Find tickets here. Then on Sunday, KC Current hope to restart their unbeaten streak after a disappointing loss this week. They play the Portland Thorns. Find tickets here.
- When: Sporting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Current at 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Children’s Mercy Park
- Cost: Varies by seat
Edwardsville AutumnFest
The city of Edwardsville is hosting its annual fall festival. Enjoy live music, a craft fair, mouse races, pro wrestling and much more. Find the full schedule here.
- When: Various times, Friday and Saturday
- Where: 696 S. 3rd St., Edwardsville
- Cost: Free
Fall Festival at the Fun Farm
Go on a fall adventure at this 300-acre farm in Kearney. The Fun Farm has over 30 attractions like pumpkin-picking, a corn maze, a hayride, corn pit and plenty of photo opportunities. Buy tickets in advance to save.
- When: Various times, Saturday through end of October
- Where: 650 N. Jefferson St., Kearney
- Cost: Weekday admission, $16 online/$20 gate; weekend admission, $21 online, $26 gate
Kansas State Fair
The Kansas State Fair continues this weekend in Hutchinson. Enjoy a carnival, nightly concerts, fair food, and the winners of statewide competitions.
- When: Various times through Sept. 18
- Where: Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, Kansas
- Cost: $4 for children and $7 for adults; concert tickets are extra
KC Renaissance Festival
Step back into time at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival. This is the 45th season to celebrate the medieval event. Each weekend has a different theme including Shamrocks and Shenanigans, and Heroes and Villains.
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16
- Where: Near Azura Amphitheater, 633 N 130th St., Bonner Springs
- Cost: Adults $25, children $16 at the gate
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.