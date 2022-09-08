KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and college football are underway, plus the Royals and NASCAR at Kansas Speedway roar into town. Add in a variety of family-friendly festivals and glowing puppets, and it’s a weekend full of fun across Kansas City.

Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11.

913 on the Dotte

9:13 on the Dotte is hosting a community picnic and event at the Pavilion Shelter on City Park Drive in Kansas City, Kansas. The organization said it has a mission to change the narrative about events involving young adults in Kansas City.

This event includes a lot of free fun for the kids, music and entertainment, and free hot dogs, burgers, and beverages.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Pavilion Shelter on City Park Drive

Cost: Free

Art Westport

The 42nd Art Westport begins Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend. Experience some of the area’s best artists as well as live performances.

When: Various times, Sept. 9-11

Where: Westport

Cost: Free

Chiefs Watch Party

The Kansas City Chiefs planned the largest Red Friday celebration in team history. Chiefs flags and decorations are already up across the metro.

Fans can also lace up their shoes and join other fans running a virtual Red Friday Run between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

On Sunday, join other fans for a watch party in the Power & Light District.

When: Watch Party, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Power & Light District

Cost: Free entry

Johnson County Old Settlers

Established in 1898, Old Settlers celebration has something for everyone. Enjoy a carnival, arts & crafts, concerts, and great food.

Old Settlers Day Parade

The Old Settlers Parade begins between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 near Kansas and Loula Streets.

When: Various times, Sept. 8-10

Where: Downtown Olathe

Cost: Free entry, but charges for carnival, food, etc.

Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair begins this weekend in Hutchinson. Enjoy a carnival, nightly concerts, fair food, and the winners of statewide competitions.

The 2021 butter sculpture at the Kansas State Fair was a buffalo. (KSN Photo)

When: Various times, Sept. 9-18

Where: Hutchinson, Kansas

Ticket prices are $4 for children and $7 for adults, concert tickets are extra

KC Auto Show

The Kansas City Auto Show drives in to Bartle Hall this weekend. Check out hundreds of new vehicles and take a spin on the Electric Vehicle Experience.

When: Various times, Sept. 9-10

Where: Bartle Hall

Price: $20 at the door

KC Renaissance Festival

Step back into time at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival. This is the 45th season to celebrate the medieval event. Each weekend has a different theme including Wine, Chocolate & Romance, Shamrocks and Shenanigans, and Heroes and Villains.

Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16

Where: Near Azura Amphitheater, 633 N 130th St., Bonner Springs

Cost: Adults $25, children $16 at the gate

Lenexa Spinach Fest

The Lenexa Spinach Festival is packed with food, music, entertainment, hands-on activities and craft vendors. You’ll be able to experience the World’s Largest Spinach Salad, learn about the history of the vegetable, or submit your favorite dish to the festival recipe’s contest.

When: 9 a.m. to 4p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road

Cost: Free

NASCAR

NASCAR comes to Kansas Speedway this weekend. The fun gets underway with the Kansas Lottery 200 on Friday, Sept. 9, followed by the Kansas Lottery 300 and Kansas Lottery 150 doubleheader Saturday.

Kurt Busch celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

The marquis event is the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 11.

When: Various times, Sept. 9-11

Where: Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Varies

Puppets a Glow-Go

Puppets a Glow-Go! will light up the night in a drive-through parade of giant illuminated puppets. The unique event allows cars to enter a magical glowing wonderland filled with larger than life puppets.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 9-10

Where: National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free

Raytown Festival of the Trails

This is the second year for the Festival of the Trails in Raytown. It includes a variety of businesses and organizations featuring a number of activities.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Cave Spring Park, 8701 E. Gregory Blvd., Raytown

Cost: Free

Royals

The Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium beginning Friday. Fans will enjoy Friday night fireworks after the game, and Saturday is Girls Night Out. Sunday, the first 10,000 fans will get a free Royals hooded t-shirt presented by Pepsi.

When: Various times, Sept. 9-11

Where: Kauffman Stadium, 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Varies

Starlight Free Movie

Starlight plans to show a free showing of “The Lion King” for everyone in the community. The free movie is possible through a partnership with Community Builders of Kansas City.

Starlight Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Missouri

Cost: Free, but anyone attending must register online

Tribute for Heroes 9/11 Ride

A motorcycle ride to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack. The event includes breakfast, live music, a police escorted ride, and a flag retirement ceremony.

When: Registration at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Gail’s Powersports, 5900 Route 150 Highway, Grandview

Cost: $40 per person

Uncorked: KC Wine Festival

Toast the weekend with a choice of more than 100 wines and champagnes from across the globe at Uncorked held at Union Station.

When: 5-9p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Union Station

Cost: Early admission $70, general admission $55

