KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and college football are underway, plus the Royals and NASCAR at Kansas Speedway roar into town. Add in a variety of family-friendly festivals and glowing puppets, and it’s a weekend full of fun across Kansas City.
Here are just some of the events going on around town this weekend, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11.
913 on the Dotte
9:13 on the Dotte is hosting a community picnic and event at the Pavilion Shelter on City Park Drive in Kansas City, Kansas. The organization said it has a mission to change the narrative about events involving young adults in Kansas City.
This event includes a lot of free fun for the kids, music and entertainment, and free hot dogs, burgers, and beverages.
- When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
- Where: Pavilion Shelter on City Park Drive
- Cost: Free
Art Westport
The 42nd Art Westport begins Friday afternoon and runs through the weekend. Experience some of the area’s best artists as well as live performances.
- When: Various times, Sept. 9-11
- Where: Westport
- Cost: Free
Chiefs Watch Party
The Kansas City Chiefs planned the largest Red Friday celebration in team history. Chiefs flags and decorations are already up across the metro.
Fans can also lace up their shoes and join other fans running a virtual Red Friday Run between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
On Sunday, join other fans for a watch party in the Power & Light District.
- When: Watch Party, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
- Where: Power & Light District
- Cost: Free entry
Johnson County Old Settlers
Established in 1898, Old Settlers celebration has something for everyone. Enjoy a carnival, arts & crafts, concerts, and great food.
The Old Settlers Parade begins between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 near Kansas and Loula Streets.
- When: Various times, Sept. 8-10
- Where: Downtown Olathe
- Cost: Free entry, but charges for carnival, food, etc.
Kansas State Fair
The Kansas State Fair begins this weekend in Hutchinson. Enjoy a carnival, nightly concerts, fair food, and the winners of statewide competitions.
- When: Various times, Sept. 9-18
- Where: Hutchinson, Kansas
- Ticket prices are $4 for children and $7 for adults, concert tickets are extra
KC Auto Show
The Kansas City Auto Show drives in to Bartle Hall this weekend. Check out hundreds of new vehicles and take a spin on the Electric Vehicle Experience.
- When: Various times, Sept. 9-10
- Where: Bartle Hall
- Price: $20 at the door
KC Renaissance Festival
Step back into time at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival. This is the 45th season to celebrate the medieval event. Each weekend has a different theme including Wine, Chocolate & Romance, Shamrocks and Shenanigans, and Heroes and Villains.
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16
- Where: Near Azura Amphitheater, 633 N 130th St., Bonner Springs
- Cost: Adults $25, children $16 at the gate
Lenexa Spinach Fest
The Lenexa Spinach Festival is packed with food, music, entertainment, hands-on activities and craft vendors. You’ll be able to experience the World’s Largest Spinach Salad, learn about the history of the vegetable, or submit your favorite dish to the festival recipe’s contest.
- When: 9 a.m. to 4p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
- Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road
- Cost: Free
NASCAR
NASCAR comes to Kansas Speedway this weekend. The fun gets underway with the Kansas Lottery 200 on Friday, Sept. 9, followed by the Kansas Lottery 300 and Kansas Lottery 150 doubleheader Saturday.
The marquis event is the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 11.
- When: Various times, Sept. 9-11
- Where: Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas
- Cost: Varies
Puppets a Glow-Go
Puppets a Glow-Go! will light up the night in a drive-through parade of giant illuminated puppets. The unique event allows cars to enter a magical glowing wonderland filled with larger than life puppets.
- When: 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 9-10
- Where: National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri
- Cost: Free
Raytown Festival of the Trails
This is the second year for the Festival of the Trails in Raytown. It includes a variety of businesses and organizations featuring a number of activities.
- When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
- Where: Cave Spring Park, 8701 E. Gregory Blvd., Raytown
- Cost: Free
Royals
The Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium beginning Friday. Fans will enjoy Friday night fireworks after the game, and Saturday is Girls Night Out. Sunday, the first 10,000 fans will get a free Royals hooded t-shirt presented by Pepsi.
- When: Various times, Sept. 9-11
- Where: Kauffman Stadium, 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, Missouri
- Cost: Varies
Starlight Free Movie
Starlight plans to show a free showing of “The Lion King” for everyone in the community. The free movie is possible through a partnership with Community Builders of Kansas City.
- When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
- Where: Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Missouri
- Cost: Free, but anyone attending must register online
Tribute for Heroes 9/11 Ride
A motorcycle ride to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack. The event includes breakfast, live music, a police escorted ride, and a flag retirement ceremony.
- When: Registration at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
- Where: Gail’s Powersports, 5900 Route 150 Highway, Grandview
- Cost: $40 per person
Uncorked: KC Wine Festival
Toast the weekend with a choice of more than 100 wines and champagnes from across the globe at Uncorked held at Union Station.
- When: 5-9p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
- Where: Union Station
- Cost: Early admission $70, general admission $55
