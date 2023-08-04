KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is here, and the summer is heating up. It’s time to get out and about in the Kansas City area.
Some of the weekend’s highlights include superstar Ed Sheeran in concert, an annual hot dog festival and plenty of soccer action — a Women’s World Cup watch party, plus Sporting KC and the Current play.
Here are 20 events going on this weekend, Aug. 4-6, worth checking out:
Ed Sheeran concert
Grammy Award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran will make a tour stop in Kansas City this weekend. Sheeran will take the stage as part of his 21-stop North American “The Mathematics Tour.” This will mark Sheeran’s second headlining performance at Arrowhead Stadium, previously appearing in 2018.
- When: 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- Cost: Tickets range from $20-$79+, buy online
Chiefs Training Camp
Chiefs training camp continues this weekend. All sessions are free with the exception of three paid days — one is this Saturday. The Chiefs require fans to reserve tickets because of the large interest in the team. Missouri Western will also charge a $5 parking fee.
- When: 9:15 a.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph
- Cost: $5 on Saturday, reserve tickets here
Tax-free weekend
Teachers and families are gearing up to head back to school. That means it’s also time for Missouri’s tax-free weekend. Kansas does not have a sales-tax holiday, but you don’t need to be a Missouri resident to purchase items during tax-exempt items.
- When: 12:01 a.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Missouri retailers
- Cost: More information here
Sam Hunt concert
Country music star Sam Hunt’s “Summer on the Outskirts” tour is making a stop in the Kansas City area. Hunt will be joined by Brett Young and Lily Rose.
- When: Doors open 5 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs
- Cost: Click here for ticket information
World Cup Watch Party
The U.S. Women’s National Team has advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and fans will have to get up pretty early to catch their next match.
- When: 4 a.m. Sunday
- Where: Kansas City Live!
- Cost: Free, reserve tickets in advance
BPR Outlaw Days
While some of the best bull riders in the world take over the T-Mobile Center, the Kansas City Outlaws will be celebrating all things cowboy at PBR Outlaw Days in Power & Light. The three-day festival will center around cowboy culture, featuring plenty of beer, barbeque and bulls.
- When: 3 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday
- Where: KC Power & Light
- Cost: Free
First Fridays
Grab your pup and head to the West Bottoms this weekend. This weekend’s First Fridays theme is Barks in the Bottoms, and leashed dogs are welcome for a howling good time. Shops will be open, and there will be live music, food trucks and dog treats.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: West Bottoms, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Current vs Racing Louisville
It’s the Kansas City Current’s final group stage Challenge Cup match this weekend, and a spot in the semifinals is on the line. They’re taking on Racing Louisville, who they lost to in their last Challenge Cup match.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK
- Cost: Find tickets online
Heart of America Hot Dog Festival
The Hot Dog Festival celebrates the historical connection between national pastime and baseball fan’s favorite ballpark food; the hotdog. Proceeds benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
- When: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday
- Where: Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District
- Cost: General Admission Tickets are $50, Child tickets (6-12) are $10
KC Engaged Wedding Show
Kansas City’s largest wedding show returns this weekend with dozens of vendors all in one place. Show organizers say guests can find “interactive experiences, inspiration, and opportunities to sample & connect with KC’s top local wedding and event vendors.”
- When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Marriott (Metcalf Avenue), Overland Park
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Quindaro Ruins Urban Hike
Learn the stories of those crossing the Missouri River into the town of Quindaro on the underground railroad. This guided 3-mile tour will explore the ruins of pre-Civil War structures.
- When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday
- Where: Starts at John Brown Statue, KCK
- Cost: $40, buy tickets online
Sporting KC in Leagues Cup
Sporting Kansas City is in the knockout stages, facing Mexican side Toluca in the Leagues Cup knockout Round of 32. But they’ll be without star Alan Pulido who is suspended for two Leagues Cup matches.
- When: 8 p.m. Friday
- Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK
- Cost: Find tickets online
Festival of Butterflies
It’s the final weekend of Powell Garden’s summer festival where guests can interact with live butterflies. New this year, the festival will focus on butterflies across cultures, including nights highlighting Mexico, the South Pacific Islands and Japan.
- When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included with admission
Johnson County Fair
The 2023 Johnson County Fair is underway, so get ready for a weekend of rodeo events, carnival rides, local competition and more at the fairgrounds in Gardner, Kansas. Fairgoers can find a full fair schedule here.
- When: Hours vary Friday, Saturday
- Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, Gardner
- Cost: Free
Theatre in the Park
Theatre in the Park is wrapping up its last outdoor musical of the summer season: “Footloose.” The show has its last performance Saturday, Aug. 5.
- When: 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Shawnee Mission Park
- Cost: $10+, buy tickets online
Backyard Movies
Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series continues this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s free movie is “The Outsiders.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.
- When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City
- Cost: Free, reserve tickets online
Art Garden KC
This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
50 Nights of Fire & Grand Carnivale
New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more. The international festival Grand Carnivale is also running until Sunday, Aug. 6.
- When: Daily
- Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City
- Cost: Included in park admission
Dreamgirls
Get ready for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.
- When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays
- Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Fortopia
Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included in admission