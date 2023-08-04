KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is here, and the summer is heating up. It’s time to get out and about in the Kansas City area.

Some of the weekend’s highlights include superstar Ed Sheeran in concert, an annual hot dog festival and plenty of soccer action — a Women’s World Cup watch party, plus Sporting KC and the Current play.

Here are 20 events going on this weekend, Aug. 4-6, worth checking out:

Ed Sheeran concert

Grammy Award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran will make a tour stop in Kansas City this weekend. Sheeran will take the stage as part of his 21-stop North American “The Mathematics Tour.” This will mark Sheeran’s second headlining performance at Arrowhead Stadium, previously appearing in 2018.

When: 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Cost: Tickets range from $20-$79+, buy online

Chiefs Training Camp

Chiefs training camp continues this weekend. All sessions are free with the exception of three paid days — one is this Saturday. The Chiefs require fans to reserve tickets because of the large interest in the team. Missouri Western will also charge a $5 parking fee.

When: 9:15 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

Cost: $5 on Saturday, reserve tickets here

Tax-free weekend

Teachers and families are gearing up to head back to school. That means it’s also time for Missouri’s tax-free weekend. Kansas does not have a sales-tax holiday, but you don’t need to be a Missouri resident to purchase items during tax-exempt items.

When: 12:01 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Missouri retailers

Cost: More information here

Sam Hunt concert

Country music star Sam Hunt’s “Summer on the Outskirts” tour is making a stop in the Kansas City area. Hunt will be joined by Brett Young and Lily Rose.

When: Doors open 5 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs

Cost: Click here for ticket information

World Cup Watch Party

The U.S. Women’s National Team has advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and fans will have to get up pretty early to catch their next match.

When: 4 a.m. Sunday

Where: Kansas City Live!

Cost: Free, reserve tickets in advance

BPR Outlaw Days

While some of the best bull riders in the world take over the T-Mobile Center, the Kansas City Outlaws will be celebrating all things cowboy at PBR Outlaw Days in Power & Light. The three-day festival will center around cowboy culture, featuring plenty of beer, barbeque and bulls.

When: 3 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: KC Power & Light

Cost: Free

First Fridays

Grab your pup and head to the West Bottoms this weekend. This weekend’s First Fridays theme is Barks in the Bottoms, and leashed dogs are welcome for a howling good time. Shops will be open, and there will be live music, food trucks and dog treats.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: West Bottoms, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Current vs Racing Louisville

It’s the Kansas City Current’s final group stage Challenge Cup match this weekend, and a spot in the semifinals is on the line. They’re taking on Racing Louisville, who they lost to in their last Challenge Cup match.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK

Cost: Find tickets online

Heart of America Hot Dog Festival

The Hot Dog Festival celebrates the historical connection between national pastime and baseball fan’s favorite ballpark food; the hotdog. Proceeds benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

When: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday

Where: Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District

Cost: General Admission Tickets are $50, Child tickets (6-12) are $10

KC Engaged Wedding Show

Kansas City’s largest wedding show returns this weekend with dozens of vendors all in one place. Show organizers say guests can find “interactive experiences, inspiration, and opportunities to sample & connect with KC’s top local wedding and event vendors.”

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Marriott (Metcalf Avenue), Overland Park

Cost: Buy tickets online

Quindaro Ruins Urban Hike

Learn the stories of those crossing the Missouri River into the town of Quindaro on the underground railroad. This guided 3-mile tour will explore the ruins of pre-Civil War structures.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: Starts at John Brown Statue, KCK

Cost: $40, buy tickets online

Sporting KC in Leagues Cup

Sporting Kansas City is in the knockout stages, facing Mexican side Toluca in the Leagues Cup knockout Round of 32. But they’ll be without star Alan Pulido who is suspended for two Leagues Cup matches.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK

Cost: Find tickets online

Festival of Butterflies

It’s the final weekend of Powell Garden’s summer festival where guests can interact with live butterflies. New this year, the festival will focus on butterflies across cultures, including nights highlighting Mexico, the South Pacific Islands and Japan.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included with admission

Johnson County Fair

The 2023 Johnson County Fair is underway, so get ready for a weekend of rodeo events, carnival rides, local competition and more at the fairgrounds in Gardner, Kansas. Fairgoers can find a full fair schedule here.

When: Hours vary Friday, Saturday

Where: Johnson County Fairgrounds, Gardner

Cost: Free

Theatre in the Park

Theatre in the Park is wrapping up its last outdoor musical of the summer season: “Footloose.” The show has its last performance Saturday, Aug. 5.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Mission Park

Cost: $10+, buy tickets online

Backyard Movies

Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series continues this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s free movie is “The Outsiders.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City

Cost: Free, reserve tickets online

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

50 Nights of Fire & Grand Carnivale

New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more. The international festival Grand Carnivale is also running until Sunday, Aug. 6.

When: Daily

Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City

Cost: Included in park admission

Dreamgirls

Get ready for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.

When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays

Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park

Cost: Buy tickets online

Fortopia

Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included in admission