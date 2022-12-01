KANSAS CITY, Mo. — December is here, and that means holiday fun has taken over the calendar in the Kansas City area.

This weekend, you can enjoy Christmas fireworks, holiday-themed balloons and family-friendly light displays. Or pack into Power & Light to cheer on the US in the World Cup or dance all night to Britney Spears hits.

Here are just some of the events scheduled in Kansas City this weekend, Dec. 2-4:

World Cup Watch Party

The United States are through to the World Cup’s knockout stage, and that means another opportunity to watch the match at Kansas City Live! in the Power and Light District. Doors open 2 hours before the match starts, and the event is first come, first served.

When: 9 a.m. Dec. 3

Where: Kansas City Live!

Cost: Free, must reserve online here

The Soul of Santa Holiday Celebration

The Soul of Santa Foundation is hosting its 4th annual Holiday Celebration in the Historic 18th and Vine District this weekend. Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne will light the Christmas tree at 18th & Vine. There will also be a benefit concert, community breakfast and toy giveaway. Find more event details here.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2; 9 a.m. Dec. 3

Where: 18th and Vine District & Gem Theater, 1615 E. 18th St., Kansas City

Cost: Get tickets to concert here

Parkville Christmas on the River

Parkville’s annual holiday fireworks show on the Missouri River returns this year. Before the fireworks, enjoy live entertainment, take photos with Santa Claus, and go on a hayride through English Landing Park.

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 2; fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Where: Downtown Parkville

Cost: Free

Big Balloon Build

The Big Balloon Build is an immersive experience with holiday-themed balloon art. Originally from the United Kingdom, this is only the second time the festival has been held in the U.S. Money raised will benefit local nonprofits Operation Breakthrough and Troost Market Collective.

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4

Where: Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1600 E. 17th Terrace, Kansas City, MO

Cost: Adults $15, kids $10; buy tickets online here

Luminary Walk

Soak in the Christmas lights at the Overland Park Arboretum. Take a stroll along the lit pathways in the gardens and wooded areas while enjoying the trees, buildings and bridges that are covered in lights.

When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and other dates

Where: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St.

Cost: Ticket information here

Sar-Ko Aglow

Lenexa leaders will flip the switch on miles of lights at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park this Friday. Then take an evening stroll around the park to enjoy the holiday spirit. If you miss the lighting ceremony, don’t worry: You can come back any night to enjoy this free light display.

When: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 2; display continues 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 16

Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road, Lenexa

Cost: Free

First Fridays Weekend

Enjoy First Fridays Weekend in Kansas City’s historic West Bottoms. This month’s theme is Bows in the Bottoms for all your holiday shopping. Shoppers will also find characters like the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, plus Santa and Mrs. Clause, out and about. Friday night, West Bottoms leaders will host a tree lighting with live entertainment. More details here.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2-3; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: West Bottoms, approximately 12th and Hickory streets, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Christmas in the Park

The 35th annual Christmas in the Park kicked off this week, bringing the drive-thru display back to Jackson County. Christmas in the Park features 1 million lights and 200 animated displays. Organizers said new this year, they’ve added a 125-foot “Candy Land” display.A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area

When: 5:30-11 p.m., now through Dec. 31

Where: Starts at Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex and winds through Longview Campground, 3901 SW Longview Park Drive, Lee’s Summit

Cost: Free admission with voluntary exit donation benefiting charity

It’s Britney!

This Britney Spears tribute show at Uptown Theatre is will definitely make fans say “Gimme More!” This 18-and-older event is set for the Encore room inside the KC theater, and organizers say Britney fans can dance “Till the World Ends.”

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Encore at Uptown Theatre, 3700 Broadway, Kansas City

Cost: $15, find tickets online

Holiday Reflections 2022

Holiday Reflections

For the third year in a row, Union Station in Kansas City is going above and beyond in decorating its Grand Hall for the holidays. Guests will find a lot of new pieces to this year’s Holiday Reflections exhibit.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City

Cost: $7+, buy tickets online

