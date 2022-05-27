KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With great weather set for the weekend of Memorial Day, it’s the perfect time to get out and about.

There are several things to do in the Kansas City area with family and friends to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season.

Here are some events to check out this weekend:

Bank of America Celebration at the Station

After a two-year hiatus, one of KC’s favorite traditions makes its return Sunday, May 29. Celebration at the Station fills the grounds of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The celebration will feature Oleta Adams, of Kansas City, singing patriotic classics with a theme of unity.

Starting at 5 p.m., the grounds will open with entertainment and food trucks before the concert begins at 8 p.m. A fireworks display will follow. The event is free.

Paw Patrol Live

Nickelodeon’s hit show “Paw Patrol” makes a stop to Kansas City this weekend for two live shows each day on May 28-29.

The first show will start at 10 a.m. with the second show starting at 2 p.m. at the Kansas City Music Hall. Ticket prices start at $20 and can be ordered on Ticketmaster.

National WWI Museum

The National WWI Museum and Memorial have a full lineup of events and activities to celebrate Memorial Day.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., returns to the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Nearly 400 feet long, the display contains every name etched on the original memorial.

A public program on Memorial Day features remarks from dignitaries and a keynote from Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan, which starts at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Here are the additional events that are taking place inside the museum this weekend:

Flags of Forgotten Soldiers Display, Now – May 30

Vietnam Era Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” Helicopter Display, Now – May 30

World War I Research Stations, May 27-30

Memorial Day Bell Tolling Ceremony, May 30

Walk of Honor Dedication and AVTT Vietnam Wall Closing Ceremony, May 30

In addition, veterans and active-duty military personnel receive free admission to all events. For general admission tickets for events, visit the National WWI Museum and Memorial website.

Worlds Of Fun/Ocean Of Fun

Opening day for Ocean of Fun returns for the 2022 season starting on May 28. Worlds of Fun is already open if you want to get your summer fun started early.

KC’s amusement park will open at 11 a.m. and operate until 9 p.m., and the water park will stay open until 7 p.m.

Opening weekend at Oceans of Fun includes an on-site radio DJ, a live chalk muralist, and a 40th birthday smoothie with tickets starting at $35.

Season passes will be available which start at $99.

KC Current/Sporting KC

Children’s Mercy Park welcomes a weekend of action as Sporting Kansas City and KC Current will both be in action.

First, Sporting Kansas City will match up against the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 28, while the KC Current takes on Racing Louisville on May 30.

Sporting KC tickets start at $32, and Current tickets will start at $17.

