Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Halloween fun, JoCo Home Show and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Halloween weekend, and there’s frightening fun everywhere you look in Kansas City. Local trunk-or-treats, ghost tours and Halloween parties — it’s spooky season, and there’s something for everyone.

But if costumes and haunted houses aren’t your style, there are plenty of other events going on to keep you busy.

After all the rain the Kansas City area saw this week, we won’t blame you if you’re ready to get out of the house.

Good news, we’ve got great fall weather in store for Saturday and Sunday. You can see the latest Kansas City FOX4 forecast here.

So whether you’re looking for Halloween fun, home project inspiration, or Kansas City sports action, there’s something for you this weekend.

Here are five events to check out on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 in the Kansas City area:

CarnEVIL

This Halloween party is a circus nightmare! Over a dozen venues at Power& Light’s KC Live! will be decked out for the CarnEVIL theme, and make sure to wear your costume for the contest!

You can choose between an entry-only cover ticket or two levels of all-inclusive packages that include cover, select drinks and entertainment during this 21-and-older haunted carnival. Make sure to purchase in advance. Prices will go up on the day of the event.

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Power & Light’s KC Live!, 13 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO

Cost: Entry only, advance: $10; GA all-inclusive, advance: $35; VIP all-inclusive, advance: $50 (Buy tickets here)

Boo at the Zoo

Looking for something a little more family friendly? The Kansas City Zoo offers a “not-so-scary, safe trick-or-treating experience,” and the animals will be getting in on the Halloween fun, too!

Along with all that trick-or-treating, there will be fall activities, a dance party, a kid-sized hay maze and more. The zoo says trick-or-treat bags are provided.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31

Where: Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, MO

Cost: Adults, $16-18; children/seniors, $15-16; kids 2 and under, free (Buy tickets here)

KC NWSL vs OL Reign

KC NWSL will host the OL Reign in its season finale at Legends Field on Saturday night, and during halftime, the team will announce its official name.

In their inaugural season, the team was known by several monikers, Kansas City NWSL, KC NWSL, KC WoSo, etc.

But to start the 2022 season, the team will finally have a name of its own when players step on the field at Children’s Mercy Park.

“This is not something you want to miss. Be at Legends Field this Saturday!” co-owner Brittany Matthews said.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Legends Field, 1800 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City, KS

Cost: $20+ (Buy tickets here)

Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show

Looking for project inspiration, ready to tackle that next home renovation or just need expert advice? The Johnson County Home and Remodeling Show offers all this and more.

Find over 200 booths to explore from local, regional and national professionals — plus check out presentations from celebrity guests.

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS

Cost: Adults, advance: $8; adults, at door: $10; kids 12 and under: free

Kansas City Bridal & Wedding Expo

You’re engaged, now what? It’s time to start wedding planning, and what better place to get inspiration than the Kansas City Bridal & Wedding Expo?

Dozens of exhibitors will be on hand to set up your bridal registry, help you plan your big day, find the dress of your dreams and more. Plus, there will be bridal fashion shows, live DJ/band demos and giveaways throughout the afternoon.

When: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City, MO

Cost: Free, register in advance; $10, at the door; free, kids 16 and under