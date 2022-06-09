KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s another weekend with great weather expected for the Kansas City, and there are plenty of events and activities going on in the Kansas City area.

For anyone looking to get out and about, here are seven things to do this weekend:

Hot Country Nights

Get your weekend started early with a free concert. The Miller Lite Hot Country Nights is continuing at the Power and Light District’s KC Live this Thursday. Singer Ian Munsick is headlining with DJ Lazer opening.

The free show has limited capacity with doors opening at 5 p.m. where fans can grab food at different restaurants inside KC Live before the concert.

A VIP experience is also available and is the all-inclusive concert lifestyle. The experience includes a drink package for three hours, a snack bar, a private entry exclusive lounge, and a level deck to have the best view.

Dive into World Oceans Weekend

The Kansas City Zoo will celebrate World Ocean Weekend this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will get a chance to visit displays near the new aquarium construction site to learn how all water is connected and will have a chance to watch animals receive special ocean-themed enrichment throughout the zoo.

Tickets start at $17 for general admission, but guests can save up to $5 per ticket by buying zoo tickers online in advance.

Kansas City PrideFest

The Kansas City PrideFest will take place from Friday to Sunday at Theis Park, located at 47th and Oak streets across from the Nelson-Atkins Museum, and all ages are welcomed.

The festival will feature a main stage with local artists and acts, vendors, food trucks and family activities. In addition, the parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and will start on Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Dates and times:

Friday, 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival has a $5 admission each day and children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate with cash or a credit card.

The Prairie Village Art Show

The Prairie Villiage Art Show is returning and celebrating 65 years after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Shops of Prairie Village host 100 artists every year and attracts patrons from the entire Kansas City area.

The art show will take place at Prairie Village Shops, which is located at 71st Street & Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas.

Dates and times:

Friday, June 10, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tech N9ne’s Asin9ne Tour

Kansas City native Tech N9ne is taking over the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland for his ASIN9NE Tour. Special guests Joey Cool, X-Raided and ¡Mayday! will join him at the downtown KC show Saturday.

The KC rapper says his 2022 tour “is going to be the most exciting Tech N9ne tour to date!”

Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets start at $35, and seated tickets range from $30-40.

Charcuterie Festival

Wine and cheese. If those are some of your favorite things, Kansas City Wine Co. has the festival for you this weekend.

The vineyard and winery will offer unlimited rides, slides and plenty of drinks and charcuterie. Tickets include wine and cheese samples, access to the mega slide, ziplines, ball zone, obstacle course, yard games, human foosball and more.

The fest runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25.

Sporting and Current

With just days until FIFA makes its 2026 World Cup host city announcement, there’s plenty of soccer action going on this weekend in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Current will face the NY Gotham FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets start at $10.

Then Sporting Kansas City takes on the New England Revolution at Children’s Mercy Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are starting at $24, as of Thursday.

