KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall weather is in the air, the holidays aren’t far away and Kansas City isn’t slowing down.

Whether you’re ready to start getting in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert or festival, there’s plenty going on in the metro.

Here are just some of the events scheduled in Kansas City this weekend, Nov. 4-6.

Crown Center Ice Terrace

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opened Friday for its 50th year. The Ice Terrace will be using a reservation system this season, and guests are required to book their arrival time in advance.

When: Nov. 4-March 12

Where: Crown Center

Cost: $8, adults and kids 4 and older; free, children under 4; $5, skate rentals

Day of the Dead celebration

Kansas City, Kansas, is hosting the metro’s largest Day of the Dead celebration this Saturday. Guests can expect to see 10 blocks full of entertainment, with live singing, wandering Catrinas, skull face painting, altars or ofrendas for lost loved ones and a parade.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Central Avenue, from 10th to 15th streets, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free to attend

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen is bringing her “So Nice Tour” to Kansas City. But don’t expect to just hear early 2000s hits like “Call Me Maybe.” The pop singer just came out with a new album “The Loneliest Time” last month.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Uptown Theater, Kansas City

Cost: $46+

Weston Whiskey Festival

Explore dozens of types of whiskeys from local and national distilleries. Shuttles are available from Platte City and Leavenworth.

When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Weston Tobacco, 357 Main St., Weston

Cost: $40, advance; $45, door

KC Local Holiday Market

Halloween might have just ended, but it’s never to early to start your holiday shopping at the KC Local Holiday Market. Over 50 local vendors are gathering at the Thompson Barn in Lenexa, plus there will be giveaways and holiday music.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road, Lenexa

Cost: Free to attend

Winter Magic

Back for its third year, the drive-thru holiday tradition Winter Magic is ready to awe Kansas City-area residents once again. But new this year, Winter Magic is moving from Swope Park to Kessler Park in the Historic Northeast.

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 3-Jan. 1

Where: Cliff Drive, Kessler Park

Cost: $25 for a carload, make reservation online

Gloria Trevi

“The Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop” is coming to Kansas City. Gloria Trevi is bringing her Isla Divina tour to T-Mobile Center. Billboard reports the show includes nearly 15 different outfit changes and 25 of Trevi’s biggest hits.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Cost: $50+

KC haunted houses

It’s the last weekend of the year to visit two of Kansas City’s most popular haunted houses. Check out the five-story slide and visit the Queen of Hearts at the Beast and The Edge of Hell in the West Bottoms.

When: 7:30-11 p.m. Nov. 4-5

Where: 1401 W. 13th St., Kansas City

Cost: $35 for one house, combo options available

Holiday Light and Magic

The organizers of Winter Magic in KCMO are crossing the state line this year, too. This drive-thru holiday display features over 60 character displays. You’ll find classics like Santa and Nutcrackers, but also Gingerbread Dentists and Vampire Candy Canes.

When: Evenings, Nov. 3-Jan. 1

Where: Wyandotte County Park, 600 N. 126th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: $25 per car load, make reservation online

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.